Product Costs and Period Costs are separated by whether a cost helps make or acquire a product and by when the cost is recognized. Under the matching principle, costs tied to revenue are recorded in the same period as that revenue. Product costs are manufacturing or acquisition costs that attach to products, so they are not recognized immediately. Instead, they are tracked through inventory until sale. Period costs do not contribute to production, so they are recognized right away as selling, general, and administrative expenses.

For a manufacturing firm, product costs move through raw materials inventory, work in process inventory, and finished goods inventory before becoming cost of goods sold when the product is sold. Direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead are all product costs, including indirect factory costs such as repair or janitorial work. Finished goods are completed but unsold, while work in process includes partially completed products.

Merchandizing firms also have product costs, but they usually use one inventory account for merchandise held for sale. Service firms do not have product costs; all service costs are treated as period costs because there is no physical product to attach costs to.