Trading securities are short-term investments that companies actively buy and sell, expecting to generate income primarily through dividends and changes in fair value. Fair value refers to the market price of these investments, and any fluctuations in this price result in realized or unrealized gains or losses. Realized gains or losses occur when the securities are sold, while unrealized gains or losses reflect changes in value before the sale.

On the balance sheet, trading securities are classified as current assets due to the intention of selling them in the near term. Initially, these investments are recorded at cost, which is the total amount spent to acquire them. For example, if a company purchases 500 shares of stock at \$60 per share, the total cost would be calculated as:

Cost = Number of Shares × Price per Share = 500 × 60 = \$30,000.

This amount is recorded as an asset in the journal entry. The subsequent measurement of trading securities is at fair value, meaning that any unrealized gains or losses will be reflected on the income statement, even if the securities have not yet been sold.

For the journal entry upon purchasing the trading security, the company would debit the investment account to reflect the increase in assets and credit the cash account to show the decrease in cash. The journal entry would look like this:

Debit: Investment in Trading Securities $30,000 Credit: Cash $30,000

This entry indicates that the company has exchanged cash for an investment, maintaining the overall total assets but changing the composition of those assets. The investment account increases by \$30,000, while cash decreases by the same amount.