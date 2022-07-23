Held to maturity investments are financial assets that an investor intends to hold until they mature, similar to bonds payable, which represent the issuer's obligation to pay back borrowed funds. In this context, when you purchase bonds, you hold bonds receivable, reflecting your investment in these financial instruments.

The price of held to maturity investments often differs from their principal amount due to fluctuations in interest rates. This discrepancy arises from the comparison between the stated interest rate of the bond and the prevailing market interest rate. The stated rate is the interest rate that the bond itself pays, while the market rate reflects the current rates offered by other bonds in the market.

When the stated rate equals the market rate, the bond sells at its face value. For example, if both rates are 10%, the bond's price will match its principal amount. However, when the rates diverge, the bond may sell at a premium or a discount. If the stated rate is lower than the market rate, such as an 8% bond in a market where the rate is 10%, the bond will sell at a discount. Investors will prefer the higher-yielding bonds, leading to a lower price for the bond with the lower interest rate.

Conversely, if the stated rate is higher than the market rate, the bond will sell at a premium. For instance, a bond with a stated rate of 12% in a market where the rate is 10% will attract buyers willing to pay more than the face value, as it offers a more attractive return.

Understanding these dynamics is crucial for evaluating held to maturity investments. The relationship between stated rates and market rates directly influences the pricing of bonds, impacting investment decisions. For a deeper understanding, it is beneficial to explore the bonds section, where these concepts are discussed in greater detail, allowing for a comprehensive application of this knowledge to investments.