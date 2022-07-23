The specific identification method is a straightforward approach to valuing inventory, particularly useful for businesses dealing with unique or easily identifiable items. This method allows a company to accurately determine the cost of goods sold (COGS) by specifically identifying each unit sold. For instance, while it may be challenging to distinguish between identical cans of soda, it is much easier to differentiate between customized yachts or other unique products.

In this method, the COGS reflects the actual price paid for each specific unit sold. Conversely, the ending inventory represents the cost of the units that remain unsold. For example, consider ABC Yacht Company, which has three yachts in inventory at the beginning of June: Yacht A valued at \$350,000, Yacht B at \$500,000, and Yacht C at \$600,000. If Yacht B is sold for \$800,000, with half of the payment received in cash, the accounting entries would be as follows:

First, the cash received would be recorded as a debit to cash for \$400,000, and the remaining \$400,000 would be recorded as accounts receivable, reflecting the amount owed by the customer. The revenue from the sale would be credited for the full amount of \$800,000. Additionally, since Yacht B was sold, the COGS would be debited for its cost of \$500,000, and inventory would be credited by the same amount to reflect the reduction in inventory.

After the sale, the remaining inventory consists of Yacht A and Yacht C, totaling \$950,000 (\(350,000 + \)600,000). The revenue generated from the sale is \$800,000, and the COGS is \$500,000, resulting in a gross profit of \$300,000. This example illustrates the effectiveness of the specific identification method in tracking inventory and accurately reporting financial performance.