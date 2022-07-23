In a periodic inventory system, merchandising companies typically purchase goods in bulk to sell them individually, aiming to profit by buying at a lower price and selling at a higher price. It's important to distinguish between different types of purchases: inventory purchases, which are goods intended for resale, and other purchases like office supplies, which are recorded in a supplies account. Long-term assets, such as copy machines, are categorized separately under machinery or equipment.

In this system, separate accounts are utilized to track inventory purchase transactions, contrasting with a perpetual system where all transactions flow directly through the inventory account. The key accounts in a periodic system include:

Purchases Account: This account records the total value of goods purchased during the period. When goods are acquired, the purchases account is debited instead of the inventory account. For example, if a company buys 500 units at \$5 each, the entry would be a debit of \$2,500 to the purchases account and a credit of \$2,500 to accounts payable, reflecting the amount owed to suppliers.

This account records the total value of goods purchased during the period. When goods are acquired, the purchases account is debited instead of the inventory account. For example, if a company buys 500 units at \$5 each, the entry would be a debit of \$2,500 to the purchases account and a credit of \$2,500 to accounts payable, reflecting the amount owed to suppliers. Purchase Returns and Allowances: This account captures the value of goods returned to suppliers or discounts received due to quality issues. Returns reduce the total purchases recorded.

This account captures the value of goods returned to suppliers or discounts received due to quality issues. Returns reduce the total purchases recorded. Purchase Discounts: This account reflects discounts received for prompt payment to suppliers, incentivizing quick payment.

When a company makes a purchase, it debits the purchases account, which increases the total purchases recorded, thereby increasing assets in a broader sense. This method allows for better tracking of inventory purchases without directly affecting the inventory account until the end of the accounting period when a physical count is performed to adjust the inventory balance.

Understanding these distinctions and the flow of transactions in a periodic inventory system is crucial for accurate financial reporting and inventory management.