In a periodic inventory system, merchandising companies typically purchase goods in bulk to sell them individually, aiming to profit by buying at a lower price and selling at a higher price. It's important to distinguish between different types of purchases: inventory purchases, which are goods intended for resale, and other purchases like office supplies, which are recorded in a supplies account. Long-term assets, such as copy machines, are categorized separately under machinery or equipment.
In this system, separate accounts are utilized to track inventory purchase transactions, contrasting with a perpetual system where all transactions flow directly through the inventory account. The key accounts in a periodic system include:
- Purchases Account: This account records the total value of goods purchased during the period. When goods are acquired, the purchases account is debited instead of the inventory account. For example, if a company buys 500 units at \$5 each, the entry would be a debit of \$2,500 to the purchases account and a credit of \$2,500 to accounts payable, reflecting the amount owed to suppliers.
- Purchase Returns and Allowances: This account captures the value of goods returned to suppliers or discounts received due to quality issues. Returns reduce the total purchases recorded.
- Purchase Discounts: This account reflects discounts received for prompt payment to suppliers, incentivizing quick payment.
When a company makes a purchase, it debits the purchases account, which increases the total purchases recorded, thereby increasing assets in a broader sense. This method allows for better tracking of inventory purchases without directly affecting the inventory account until the end of the accounting period when a physical count is performed to adjust the inventory balance.
Understanding these distinctions and the flow of transactions in a periodic inventory system is crucial for accurate financial reporting and inventory management.