The Effect of Inventory explains why income differs under absorption costing and variable costing. The key driver is the change in inventory. Under absorption costing, fixed manufacturing overhead is assigned to products and can remain in inventory until the units are sold. Under variable costing, fixed overhead is treated as a period cost, so it is recognized in the current period rather than stored in inventory.

When inventory increases, absorption costing reports higher income because some fixed overhead is deferred in ending inventory instead of flowing into cost of goods sold. When inventory decreases, absorption costing reports lower income because fixed overhead from prior periods is released from inventory into current cost of goods sold. When inventory stays the same, both methods report the same income because the same total fixed overhead is recognized in the period.

This relationship is the main comparison students should remember: increasing inventory makes absorption costing income greater, decreasing inventory makes it lower, and no inventory change makes the two income statements equal.