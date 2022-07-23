The percentage of sales method is a key approach for estimating the allowance for doubtful accounts, focusing specifically on credit sales. This method is essential because it helps businesses anticipate the amount of credit sales that may not be collected, thereby impacting financial statements. When applying this method, it is crucial to note that only credit sales are considered, as cash sales have already been received and do not affect the allowance for doubtful accounts.

To calculate the bad debt expense using the percentage of sales method, you start with the total credit sales and multiply it by the estimated percentage of uncollectible accounts. This percentage is typically provided in the problem statement. For example, if a company has credit sales of \$1,500,000 and estimates that 2% of these sales will be uncollectible, the calculation would be:

Bad\ Debt\ Expense = Credit\ Sales \(\times\) Estimated\ Percentage\ of\ Uncollectible

Bad\ Debt\ Expense = 1,500,000 \(\times\) 0.02 = 30,000

This \$30,000 represents the bad debt expense for the period and is recorded as a journal entry, debiting the bad debt expense account and crediting the allowance for doubtful accounts.

To determine the ending balance in the allowance for doubtful accounts, you can use a T-account. Start with the beginning balance of the allowance, add the bad debt expense, and account for any write-offs (if applicable). In the absence of write-offs, the ending balance can be calculated as follows:

Ending\ Balance = Beginning\ Balance + Bad\ Debt\ Expense - Write-offs

For instance, if the beginning balance is \$12,000 and the bad debt expense is \$30,000, the calculation would be:

Ending\ Balance = 12,000 + 30,000 - 0 = 42,000

This results in an ending balance of \$42,000 in the allowance for doubtful accounts. Understanding this method is crucial for accurately reflecting the financial health of a business and ensuring that financial statements provide a true picture of expected revenues.