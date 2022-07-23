Sensitivity Analysis in CVP analysis examines how changes in a business’s sales price, variable cost, or fixed cost affect key profit-planning measures. The main relationships are the contribution margin per unit, the contribution margin ratio, and the break-even point. These are found with \(CM \text{ per unit} = SP - VC\)

When sales price changes, both contribution margin measures and the break-even point change. Lowering price reduces contribution margin and raises the break-even point, while increasing price lowers the break-even point. When variable cost changes, the same three measures are affected: higher variable costs reduce contribution margin and increase the break-even point, while lower variable costs have the opposite effect. The contribution margin ratio is calculated as \(CMR=\frac{CM}{SP}\)

Changes in fixed cost are the simplest form of sensitivity analysis because they do not change contribution margin. Only the break-even point changes, using \(BE=\frac{FC}{CM}\) . If fixed costs rise, the business must sell more units to break even; if fixed costs fall, fewer units are needed.