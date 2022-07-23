- Ch. 1 Introduction to Accounting1h 9m
- Ch. 2 Transaction Analysis1h 13m
- Ch. 3 Accrual Accounting Concepts2h 37m
- Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting10m
- Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition24m
- Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries and Prepaid Expenses36m
- Adjusting Entries: Supplies12m
- Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue11m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Expenses12m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Revenues6m
- Adjusting Entries: Depreciation15m
- Summary of Adjusting Entries7m
- Unadjusted vs Adjusted Trial Balance6m
- Closing Entries10m
- Post-Closing Trial Balance2m
- Ch. 4 Merchandising Operations2h 30m
- Service Company vs. Merchandising Company10m
- Net Sales28m
- Cost of Goods Sold - Perpetual Inventory vs. Periodic Inventory9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchases10m
- Perpetual Inventory - Freight Costs9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchase Discounts11m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchases14m
- Periodic Inventory - Freight Costs7m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchase Discounts10m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Single-step Income Statement4m
- Multi-step Income Statement17m
- Comprehensive Income2m
- Ch. 5 Inventory1h 55m
- Merchandising Company vs. Manufacturing Company6m
- Physical Inventory Count, Ownership of Goods, and Consigned Goods10m
- Specific Identification7m
- Periodic Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost23m
- Perpetual Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost31m
- Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods10m
- Lower of Cost or Market11m
- Inventory Errors14m
- Ch.6 Internal Controls and Reporting Cash1h 16m
- Ch. 7 Receivables and Investments3h 8m
- Types of Receivables8m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Direct Write-off Method5m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts13m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Percentage of Sales Method9m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method11m
- Notes Receivable25m
- Introduction to Investments in Securities13m
- Trading Securities31m
- Available-for-Sale (AFS) Securities26m
- Held-to-Maturity (HTM) Securities17m
- Equity Method25m
- Ch. 8 Long Lived Assets5h 6m
- Initial Cost of Long Lived Assets42m
- Basket (Lump-sum) Purchases13m
- Ordinary Repairs vs. Capital Improvements10m
- Depreciation: Straight Line32m
- Depreciation: Declining Balance33m
- Depreciation: Units-of-Activity28m
- Depreciation: Summary of Main Methods8m
- Depreciation for Partial Years13m
- Retirement of Plant Assets (No Proceeds)14m
- Sale of Plant Assets18m
- Change in Estimate: Depreciation21m
- Intangible Assets and Amortization17m
- Natural Resources and Depletion16m
- Asset Impairments16m
- Exchange for Similar Assets16m
- Ch.9 Current Liabilities2h 19m
- Ch. 10 Time Value of Money1h 27m
- Ch. 11 Long Term Liabilities2h 45m
- Ch. 12 Stockholders' Equity2h 15m
- Characteristics of a Corporation17m
- Shares Authorized, Issued, and Outstanding9m
- Issuing Par Value Stock12m
- Issuing No Par Value Stock5m
- Issuing Common Stock for Assets or Services8m
- Retained Earnings14m
- Retained Earnings: Prior Period Adjustments9m
- Preferred Stock11m
- Treasury Stock9m
- Dividends and Dividend Preferences17m
- Stock Dividends10m
- Stock Splits9m
- Ch. 13 Statement of Cash Flows2h 24m
- Ch. 14 Financial Statement Analysis5h 25m
- Horizontal Analysis14m
- Vertical Analysis21m
- Common-sized Statements5m
- Trend Percentages7m
- Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items6m
- Introduction to Ratios8m
- Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)10m
- Ratios: Working Capital and the Current Ratio14m
- Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio12m
- Ratios: Gross Profit Rate9m
- Ratios: Profit Margin7m
- Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio8m
- Ratios: Inventory Turnover10m
- Ratios: Average Days in Inventory9m
- Ratios: Accounts Receivable (AR) Turnover9m
- Ratios: Average Collection Period (Days Sales Outstanding)8m
- Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA)8m
- Ratios: Total Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Profit Margin x Asset Turnover = Return On Assets9m
- Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover6m
- Ratios: Days Payable Outstanding (DPO)8m
- Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE)7m
- Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio5m
- Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio5m
- Ratios: Payout Ratio5m
- Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio9m
- Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)10m
- Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE)20m
- Ratios: Free Cash Flow10m
- Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio)7m
- Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock7m
- Ratios: Cash to Monthly Cash Expenses8m
- Ratios: Cash Return on Assets7m
- Ratios: Economic Return from Investing6m
- Ratios: Capital Acquisition Ratio6m
- Ch. 15 GAAP vs IFRS56m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Introduction7m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Classified Balance Sheet6m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Recording Differences4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Adjusting Entries4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Fraud, Internal Controls, and Cash3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Receivables2m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Long Lived Assets5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Liabilities3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Stockholders' Equity3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Statement of Cash Flows5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Analysis and Income Statement Presentation5m
- Ch. 16 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 17 Job Order Costing38m
- Ch. 18 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 19 Cost Behavior1h 27m
- Ch. 20 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 21 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 22 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 23 The Master Budget3h 51m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget59m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Sensitivity Analysis: Videos & Practice Problems
Sensitivity Analysis in CVP analysis examines how changes in a business’s sales price, variable cost, or fixed cost affect key profit-planning measures. The main relationships are the contribution margin per unit, the contribution margin ratio, and the break-even point. These are found with \(CM \text{ per unit} = SP - VC\)
When sales price changes, both contribution margin measures and the break-even point change. Lowering price reduces contribution margin and raises the break-even point, while increasing price lowers the break-even point. When variable cost changes, the same three measures are affected: higher variable costs reduce contribution margin and increase the break-even point, while lower variable costs have the opposite effect. The contribution margin ratio is calculated as \(CMR=\frac{CM}{SP}\)
Changes in fixed cost are the simplest form of sensitivity analysis because they do not change contribution margin. Only the break-even point changes, using \(BE=\frac{FC}{CM}\) . If fixed costs rise, the business must sell more units to break even; if fixed costs fall, fewer units are needed.
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Price
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Price
Whenever a business lowers their sales price, we expect that their break-even point after the change will be:
Higher than the original break-even point.
The same as the original break-even point.
Lower than the original break-even point.
Fill in the blanks. D- Education is a private school that has \$1,000,000 in fixed costs per year and spends \$5,000 per student in variable costs. If their tuition is \$10,000 per year, their breakeven point would be ____________ and, if they raised their tuition to \$15,000 per year, their breakeven point would be ____________.
200 students; 200 students.
400 students; 200 students.
200 students; 100 students.
100 students; 50 students.
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Variable Costs
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Variable Costs
Whenever a business’ variable costs rise, we expect that their break-even point after the change will be:
Higher than the original break-even point
The same as the original break-even point
Lower than the original break-even point
Fill in the blank. D- Education has \$1,000,000 in fixed costs per year and spends \$5,000 per student in variable costs. Their tuition is \$10,000 per year. If their variable costs increased to \$7,500 per student, their breakeven point would be ____________.
100 students
200 students
400 students
800 students
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Fixed Costs
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Fixed Costs
Whenever a business’ fixed costs rise, we expect that their break-even point after the change will be:
Higher than the original break-even point.
The same as the original break-even point.
Lower than the original break-even point.
Fill in the blanks. Super Sweet Candy produces licorice at the costs given in the table. Their break-even point is ____________ and would change to ____________ if their fixed costs rose to \(15,000.
5,000 units; 7,500 units.
5,000 units; 10,000 units.
10,000 units; 7,500 units.
10,000 units; 10,000 units.
Here's what students ask on this topic:
Sensitivity analysis in CVP analysis examines how changes in key business variables like sales price, variable cost, or fixed cost affect important profit-planning measures. It helps managers understand the impact of shifting one decision or an external change on contribution margin per unit, contribution margin ratio, and break-even point. For example, if the sales price decreases, the contribution margin per unit and ratio decrease, causing the break-even point to increase. This analysis is crucial for decision-making because it shows how sensitive a business’s profitability is to changes in costs or prices.
When the sales price changes, it directly affects the contribution margin per unit and the break-even point. The contribution margin per unit is calculated as , where SP is sales price and VC is variable cost. If the sales price decreases, the contribution margin per unit decreases, meaning less money is available to cover fixed costs. As a result, the break-even point, calculated as , increases because more units must be sold to cover fixed costs. Conversely, increasing the sales price raises the contribution margin and lowers the break-even point.
An increase in variable costs reduces the contribution margin per unit since . Higher variable costs mean less money remains from each sale to cover fixed costs. This reduction in contribution margin also lowers the contribution margin ratio, calculated as . Consequently, the break-even point increases because the business must sell more units to cover fixed costs. This relationship highlights the importance of controlling variable costs to maintain profitability.
Changes in fixed costs affect only the break-even point, not the contribution margin per unit or ratio. The break-even point is calculated as , where FC is fixed costs and CM is contribution margin per unit. If fixed costs increase, the break-even point rises because more units must be sold to cover the higher fixed costs. Conversely, if fixed costs decrease, fewer units are needed to break even. This makes fixed cost changes the simplest form of sensitivity analysis since only one variable changes.
Sensitivity analysis is important because it helps managers understand how changes in sales price, variable costs, or fixed costs impact profitability and break-even points. By analyzing these effects, managers can make informed decisions about pricing strategies, cost control, and production levels. For example, knowing that a small decrease in sales price can significantly increase the break-even point alerts managers to potential risks. Similarly, understanding how rising variable costs affect profitability helps in budgeting and cost management. Overall, sensitivity analysis provides valuable insights for planning and risk assessment.