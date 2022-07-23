When assessing whether an asset is impaired, it is essential to understand that the value recorded on the balance sheet should reflect the future economic benefits the asset is expected to provide. According to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), both tangible and intangible assets must undergo an annual impairment test to ensure their recorded value aligns with their expected future benefits.

The impairment test involves comparing the net book value of the asset to its estimated future cash flows. If the net book value exceeds the expected future cash flows, the asset is considered impaired. This situation necessitates a write-down of the asset to its fair value, which is often referred to as market value or fair market value. The principle of conservatism in accounting dictates that losses should be recognized promptly, while gains are not recorded until realized. Therefore, if an asset is impaired, a loss must be recorded on the income statement.

The impairment process consists of two main steps. First, determine if the asset is impaired by comparing the net book value to the estimated future cash flows. If the net book value is greater, an impairment exists. The second step involves calculating the impairment loss, which is the difference between the net book value and the fair value of the asset. This loss is then recorded as a debit in the journal entry, reflecting a decrease in income, while the asset's value is credited to adjust it to its fair market value.

For example, consider a patent with a net book value of \$65,000, estimated future cash flows of \$53,500, and a fair value of \$50,000. In this case, since the net book value (\$65,000) is greater than the estimated future cash flows (\$53,500), the asset is impaired. The impairment loss would be calculated as follows:

Impairment Loss = Net Book Value - Fair Value = \(65,000 - \)50,000 = \$15,000.

This \$15,000 loss would be recorded as a debit to the loss on impairment account and a credit to the patent account, reducing its value on the balance sheet to \$50,000. It is crucial to note that once an asset has been written down due to impairment, it cannot be written back up, even if its fair value increases in subsequent periods. This policy reinforces the conservatism principle in accounting.