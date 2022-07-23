Discounted bonds are issued when the stated interest rate is lower than the prevailing market interest rate. For instance, if a bond has a stated rate of 8% while the market offers 10%, investors will prefer the market bonds, leading the issuer to sell their bonds at a discount. This discount allows the issuer to attract buyers despite offering lower interest payments.

When the stated rate equals the market rate, bonds are sold at par value, meaning they are sold for their face value. Conversely, if the stated rate exceeds the market rate, the bonds are sold at a premium, as they are more attractive to investors.

To illustrate, consider a scenario where ABC Company issues \$50,000 in 9% bonds that mature in 5 years, with interest payable semi-annually. If the market interest rate is 10%, the bonds will be sold at a discount. In this case, the bonds are issued at 94% of their face value, meaning the cash received will be:

Cash Received = Face Value × Issue Price Percentage = \(50,000 × 0.94 = \)47,000.

Although the company receives \$47,000 now, it is obligated to repay the full face value of \$50,000 at maturity. This difference creates a discount on bonds payable, which is recorded as a contra liability account. The journal entry for this transaction would include a debit to cash for \$47,000, a credit to bonds payable for \$50,000, and a debit to discount on bonds payable for \$3,000 to balance the entry.

Thus, the carrying value of the bond on the balance sheet will reflect the face value minus the discount, showing a total of \$47,000. Over the life of the bond, this discount will be amortized, gradually increasing the interest expense recognized in the financial statements.

Understanding the dynamics of discounted bonds is crucial for financial reporting and investment analysis, as it highlights the relationship between stated rates, market rates, and the implications for cash flow and liabilities.