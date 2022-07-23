A Production Budget shows how many units a business must make to meet planned sales while maintaining enough safety stock in finished goods inventory. It is built directly from the sales budget and focuses on units, not cash, so it does not create cash collections or cash disbursements. A common policy is to set desired ending inventory as a percentage of the next period’s expected sales.

The key relationship is \( \text{Units to Produce}=\text{Budgeted Unit Sales}+\text{Desired Ending Inventory}-\text{Beginning Inventory} \) . This formula helps determine units to produce for each period by adding sales needs and desired ending inventory, then subtracting inventory already available at the beginning of the period.

When preparing a yearly column, unit sales are added across periods, but beginning and ending amounts follow a timing rule: the year’s beginning inventory comes from the first period, and the year’s desired ending inventory comes from the last period. This makes the budget easier to interpret and connect to the broader master budget.