- Ch. 1 Introduction to Accounting1h 9m
- Ch. 2 Transaction Analysis1h 13m
- Ch. 3 Accrual Accounting Concepts2h 37m
- Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting10m
- Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition24m
- Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries and Prepaid Expenses36m
- Adjusting Entries: Supplies12m
- Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue11m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Expenses12m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Revenues6m
- Adjusting Entries: Depreciation15m
- Summary of Adjusting Entries7m
- Unadjusted vs Adjusted Trial Balance6m
- Closing Entries10m
- Post-Closing Trial Balance2m
- Ch. 4 Merchandising Operations2h 30m
- Service Company vs. Merchandising Company10m
- Net Sales28m
- Cost of Goods Sold - Perpetual Inventory vs. Periodic Inventory9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchases10m
- Perpetual Inventory - Freight Costs9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchase Discounts11m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchases14m
- Periodic Inventory - Freight Costs7m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchase Discounts10m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Single-step Income Statement4m
- Multi-step Income Statement17m
- Comprehensive Income2m
- Ch. 5 Inventory1h 55m
- Merchandising Company vs. Manufacturing Company6m
- Physical Inventory Count, Ownership of Goods, and Consigned Goods10m
- Specific Identification7m
- Periodic Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost23m
- Perpetual Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost31m
- Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods10m
- Lower of Cost or Market11m
- Inventory Errors14m
- Ch.6 Internal Controls and Reporting Cash1h 16m
- Ch. 7 Receivables and Investments3h 8m
- Types of Receivables8m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Direct Write-off Method5m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts13m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Percentage of Sales Method9m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method11m
- Notes Receivable25m
- Introduction to Investments in Securities13m
- Trading Securities31m
- Available-for-Sale (AFS) Securities26m
- Held-to-Maturity (HTM) Securities17m
- Equity Method25m
- Ch. 8 Long Lived Assets5h 6m
- Initial Cost of Long Lived Assets42m
- Basket (Lump-sum) Purchases13m
- Ordinary Repairs vs. Capital Improvements10m
- Depreciation: Straight Line32m
- Depreciation: Declining Balance33m
- Depreciation: Units-of-Activity28m
- Depreciation: Summary of Main Methods8m
- Depreciation for Partial Years13m
- Retirement of Plant Assets (No Proceeds)14m
- Sale of Plant Assets18m
- Change in Estimate: Depreciation21m
- Intangible Assets and Amortization17m
- Natural Resources and Depletion16m
- Asset Impairments16m
- Exchange for Similar Assets16m
- Ch.9 Current Liabilities2h 19m
- Ch. 10 Time Value of Money1h 27m
- Ch. 11 Long Term Liabilities2h 45m
- Ch. 12 Stockholders' Equity2h 15m
- Characteristics of a Corporation17m
- Shares Authorized, Issued, and Outstanding9m
- Issuing Par Value Stock12m
- Issuing No Par Value Stock5m
- Issuing Common Stock for Assets or Services8m
- Retained Earnings14m
- Retained Earnings: Prior Period Adjustments9m
- Preferred Stock11m
- Treasury Stock9m
- Dividends and Dividend Preferences17m
- Stock Dividends10m
- Stock Splits9m
- Ch. 13 Statement of Cash Flows2h 24m
- Ch. 14 Financial Statement Analysis5h 25m
- Horizontal Analysis14m
- Vertical Analysis21m
- Common-sized Statements5m
- Trend Percentages7m
- Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items6m
- Introduction to Ratios8m
- Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)10m
- Ratios: Working Capital and the Current Ratio14m
- Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio12m
- Ratios: Gross Profit Rate9m
- Ratios: Profit Margin7m
- Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio8m
- Ratios: Inventory Turnover10m
- Ratios: Average Days in Inventory9m
- Ratios: Accounts Receivable (AR) Turnover9m
- Ratios: Average Collection Period (Days Sales Outstanding)8m
- Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA)8m
- Ratios: Total Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Profit Margin x Asset Turnover = Return On Assets9m
- Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover6m
- Ratios: Days Payable Outstanding (DPO)8m
- Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE)7m
- Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio5m
- Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio5m
- Ratios: Payout Ratio5m
- Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio9m
- Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)10m
- Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE)20m
- Ratios: Free Cash Flow10m
- Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio)7m
- Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock7m
- Ratios: Cash to Monthly Cash Expenses8m
- Ratios: Cash Return on Assets7m
- Ratios: Economic Return from Investing6m
- Ratios: Capital Acquisition Ratio6m
- Ch. 15 GAAP vs IFRS56m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Introduction7m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Classified Balance Sheet6m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Recording Differences4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Adjusting Entries4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Fraud, Internal Controls, and Cash3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Receivables2m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Long Lived Assets5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Liabilities3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Stockholders' Equity3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Statement of Cash Flows5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Analysis and Income Statement Presentation5m
- Ch. 16 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 17 Job Order Costing38m
- Ch. 18 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 19 Cost Behavior1h 27m
- Ch. 20 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 21 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 22 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 23 The Master Budget3h 51m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget59m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Production Budget: Videos & Practice Problems
A Production Budget shows how many units a business must make to meet planned sales while maintaining enough safety stock in finished goods inventory. It is built directly from the sales budget and focuses on units, not cash, so it does not create cash collections or cash disbursements. A common policy is to set desired ending inventory as a percentage of the next period’s expected sales.
The key relationship is \( \text{Units to Produce}=\text{Budgeted Unit Sales}+\text{Desired Ending Inventory}-\text{Beginning Inventory} \) . This formula helps determine units to produce for each period by adding sales needs and desired ending inventory, then subtracting inventory already available at the beginning of the period.
When preparing a yearly column, unit sales are added across periods, but beginning and ending amounts follow a timing rule: the year’s beginning inventory comes from the first period, and the year’s desired ending inventory comes from the last period. This makes the budget easier to interpret and connect to the broader master budget.
Production Budget: Equation
Production Budget: Document
Production Budget
A retailer has set the following budgeted Unit Sales for the coming three months:
It is a policy to maintain ending finished goods inventory equal to 20% of the following month’s expected sales. Calculate the number of Units to Produce in the month of May.
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Here's what students ask on this topic:
The formula to calculate the units to produce in a production budget is given by: . This formula helps determine how many units a business must produce in a period to meet planned sales and maintain enough safety stock. The budgeted unit sales represent the expected sales for the period, the desired ending inventory is the safety stock the business wants to hold at the end of the period (often calculated as a percentage of the next period's sales), and the beginning inventory is the amount of finished goods inventory available at the start of the period. By adding sales needs and desired ending inventory, then subtracting beginning inventory, the business ensures it produces enough units without overproducing.
Safety stock in a production budget is typically calculated as a percentage of the next period's expected sales or production. For example, a common policy is to set the desired ending inventory as 10% of the next period's production. This means the business plans to keep extra inventory on hand to handle unexpected increases in demand or delays in production. The formula for safety stock can be expressed as: . This approach helps businesses avoid stockouts and lost sales by maintaining a buffer of finished goods.
The production budget focuses on the number of units to produce to meet sales and maintain inventory levels; it deals with physical quantities, not monetary values. Because it does not involve cash transactions directly, such as payments or receipts, it does not create cash collections or disbursements. Therefore, the production budget does not influence the cash budget. Instead, costs related to production, like raw materials and labor, are handled in separate cost budgets that do affect cash flow. Understanding this distinction helps students see how different budgets in the master budget serve different purposes.
When preparing a yearly production budget, the beginning and ending inventory values follow a timing rule. The beginning inventory for the year is taken from the beginning inventory of the first period (e.g., the first quarter), and the desired ending inventory for the year is taken from the ending inventory of the last period (e.g., the fourth quarter). This means you do not sum beginning or ending inventories across periods. For example, if the beginning inventory in quarter 1 is 150 units, that is the beginning inventory for the year. If the ending inventory in quarter 4 is 200 units, that is the ending inventory for the year. This approach ensures the yearly budget accurately reflects inventory levels at the start and end of the year.
To prepare a production budget, you need the budgeted unit sales for each period from the sales budget. This information tells you how many units the business plans to sell, which is the starting point for determining how many units to produce. Additionally, you need information about desired safety stock levels, often expressed as a percentage of the next period's sales or production, which may come from management instructions. Combining these with beginning inventory levels allows you to calculate the total units to produce using the formula: .