At the end of an accounting period, companies must determine their inventory levels to accurately report them on their balance sheets. This process involves conducting a physical count of the inventory on hand, which may include counting, measuring, or weighing goods in the warehouse. Regardless of whether a company uses a perpetual or periodic inventory system, this physical count is essential.

In a perpetual inventory system, inventory records are continuously updated with each transaction. Therefore, the physical count should ideally confirm the inventory balance recorded in the accounting system. Any discrepancies found during the count may indicate issues such as waste, theft, or errors in record-keeping. While the course does not delve into the specifics of addressing these discrepancies, it is important for businesses to investigate and resolve them.

Conversely, a periodic inventory system only updates the inventory account at the end of the accounting period. In this system, the physical count is crucial, as it serves as the basis for calculating the cost of goods sold (COGS). Companies track purchases and other relevant data throughout the period, but the actual inventory count at the end is necessary to determine the ending inventory. Therefore, when solving problems related to periodic inventory, the ending inventory figure will always be provided as a result of this physical count.

Understanding the differences between these two systems and the role of physical inventory counts is vital for accurate financial reporting and inventory management.