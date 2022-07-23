When a company acquires a significant amount of another company, typically defined as owning between 20% and 50% of its shares, it must use the equity method of accounting to reflect this investment. This method is mandated by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) when the investor has significant influence over the investee's operations. In contrast, if ownership is less than 20%, the investor has no influence and would use the cost method, categorizing the investment as trading securities, available for sale, or held to maturity.

Significant influence allows the investor to participate in decision-making processes, such as voting for board members. However, if the investor holds more than 50% of the shares, it indicates a controlling interest, necessitating consolidation accounting instead of the equity method.

Under the equity method, there are four primary journal entries to manage:

Purchase of Investment: The initial investment is recorded at cost, reflecting the amount paid for the shares. Net Income or Loss of the Investee: The investor recognizes investment income based on the investee's net income, proportional to the ownership percentage. For example, if an investor owns 30% of the investee, they would record 30% of the investee's net income as investment income. Dividends Received: Unlike other investment methods, dividends received under the equity method do not count as income. Instead, they reduce the carrying value of the investment. This is a crucial distinction, as it reflects the return of capital rather than income. Sale of Investment: When the investment is sold, any gain or loss is calculated based on the difference between the sale price and the book value of the investment at the time of sale.

Understanding these journal entries is essential for accurately applying the equity method. By mastering these concepts, one can effectively account for investments that provide significant influence over another company, ensuring compliance with accounting standards and accurate financial reporting.