A Direct Materials Budget shows how much direct materials a business must purchase to support the production budget. It begins with the units to be produced, converts those units into material requirements using the amount of material needed per unit, and then adjusts for safety stock or buffer inventory. This connects production plans to the materials needed for manufacturing and helps determine whether enough materials will be available to meet production goals.

The central relationship is \( \text{Materials to purchase} = \text{Materials needed for production} + \text{Desired ending inventory} - \text{Beginning inventory} \) . Desired ending inventory is often set as a percentage of next period’s direct materials requirement, while beginning inventory usually equals the prior period’s ending inventory. Once materials to purchase are known, direct materials cost is found by multiplying the quantity to purchase by the cost per unit of material.