In the early 2000s, significant accounting scandals, notably involving Enron and WorldCom, highlighted severe issues in financial reporting. These companies misrepresented their financial health, leading to a loss of investor trust and prompting the introduction of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX). This legislation aimed to enhance the reliability of financial statements and restore confidence among investors.

One of the key features of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act was the establishment of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). This board sets standards for auditors, ensuring they adhere to strict guidelines and maintain objectivity in their assessments. The PCAOB essentially acts as an auditor for auditors, reinforcing the integrity of the auditing process.

Another significant change was the introduction of executive accountability. Under SOX, CEOs and CFOs of publicly traded companies are now required to personally certify the accuracy of financial statements. This certification comes with severe penalties, including potential prison time, for any false statements, thereby increasing the stakes for corporate executives.

SOX also prohibited auditors from providing non-audit services to the companies they audit, eliminating potential conflicts of interest. This ensures that auditors remain independent and focused solely on their auditing responsibilities. Additionally, auditors are mandated to retain important documents for a minimum of seven years, allowing for thorough reviews and accountability.

To further enhance objectivity, the act requires auditor rotation, meaning that the lead auditor must change every five years. This practice prevents the development of overly familiar relationships between auditors and company executives, which could compromise the audit's integrity. Furthermore, audit firms are restricted from auditing companies where their former employees hold executive positions, addressing potential conflicts of interest.

The Sarbanes-Oxley Act also mandates the formation of an audit committee, composed of board members, to hire and oversee auditors, removing the power from company management. This separation helps ensure that auditors are selected based on merit rather than personal relationships.

Lastly, the act emphasizes the importance of internal controls within organizations. Management is required to assess and report on the effectiveness of these controls, which are designed to safeguard assets and ensure accurate financial reporting. Auditors are tasked with testing these internal controls to verify their effectiveness, further enhancing the reliability of financial information.

Overall, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act introduced comprehensive reforms aimed at improving the accuracy and reliability of financial reporting, thereby protecting investors and restoring trust in the financial markets.