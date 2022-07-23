A Capital Expenditures Budget records irregular, high-cost purchases that are not captured in the regular operating or product cost budgets. It focuses on major long-term assets such as large equipment, including items like a kiln or forklift, that may be purchased only occasionally but can have a significant effect on the company’s cash position. Because these costs do not occur on a routine schedule, the budget is built from management forecasts rather than from the standard budget documents.

The purpose of the capital expenditures plan is to identify when these major purchases will occur, assign the expected spending to the proper quarter, and total the year’s planned outlays. This makes it clear which periods require cash for equipment purchases and helps connect the schedule to cash disbursements in the broader budgeting process. In a Capital Expenditures Budget, the emphasis is on timing, amount, and the overall impact of planned asset purchases on the upcoming cash budget.