Companies may choose to repurchase their bonds before they mature, a process known as redeeming bonds early. This decision can stem from various reasons, such as a company no longer needing the loan and wanting to stop interest payments, or taking advantage of lower interest rates. For instance, if a company initially issued bonds at a 10% interest rate and market rates have dropped to 6%, it can buy back the higher-interest bonds and reissue new ones at the lower rate, effectively reducing its interest expenses.

When a company repurchases its bonds, it does so at a price that may differ from the bonds' carrying value, which is the book value reflecting the original amount owed adjusted for any discounts or premiums. The difference between the repurchase price and the carrying value results in either a gain or a loss on retirement, which is recorded on the income statement. If the repurchase price is less than the carrying value, the company realizes a gain; conversely, if it pays more, a loss occurs.

To illustrate, consider RX Enterprises, which issued \$100,000 of 7% bonds in 2012 at a discount (94% of face value), resulting in an initial carrying value of \$94,000. By January 1, 2013, the market interest rate had dropped to 6%, prompting RX to repurchase the bonds for \$106,000. To determine the carrying value at the time of repurchase, we account for the amortization of the discount over the bond's life. With two semiannual periods passed, \$600 of the discount has been amortized, leaving a carrying value of \$94,600 (\$100,000 face value minus \$5,400 remaining discount).

In this scenario, the repurchase price of \$106,000 exceeds the carrying value of \$94,600, resulting in a loss of \$11,400 (\(106,000 - \)94,600). This loss is recorded as a debit in the journal entry. To complete the entry, the bonds payable account is debited for the face value of \$100,000, the remaining discount is credited for \$5,400, and cash is credited for the total repurchase price of \$106,000. This ensures that the journal entry balances, reflecting the financial impact of the bond redemption.