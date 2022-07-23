Variable Costing Income Statements use the contribution margin income statement rather than the standard income statement used under absorption costing. The key distinction is how fixed overhead is treated. Under absorption costing, fixed manufacturing overhead is included in the unit product cost, while under variable costing it is separated from product cost and reported as a period fixed cost.

In a variable costing format, sales are followed by all variable costs, including variable cost of goods sold and variable selling and administrative costs. Their difference is the contribution margin, shown as \( \text{Contribution Margin} = \text{Sales} - \text{Total Variable Costs} \) . Fixed costs are then deducted, including fixed overhead and fixed selling and administrative costs, to arrive at net operating income.

This format helps students clearly see how sales first cover variable costs, then contribute toward fixed costs and profit. It also highlights why variable costing and absorption costing can report the same or different net operating income depending on how fixed overhead is handled.