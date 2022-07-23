- Ch. 1 Introduction to Accounting1h 9m
- Ch. 2 Transaction Analysis1h 13m
- Ch. 3 Accrual Accounting Concepts2h 37m
- Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting10m
- Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition24m
- Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries and Prepaid Expenses36m
- Adjusting Entries: Supplies12m
- Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue11m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Expenses12m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Revenues6m
- Adjusting Entries: Depreciation15m
- Summary of Adjusting Entries7m
- Unadjusted vs Adjusted Trial Balance6m
- Closing Entries10m
- Post-Closing Trial Balance2m
- Ch. 4 Merchandising Operations2h 30m
- Service Company vs. Merchandising Company10m
- Net Sales28m
- Cost of Goods Sold - Perpetual Inventory vs. Periodic Inventory9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchases10m
- Perpetual Inventory - Freight Costs9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchase Discounts11m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchases14m
- Periodic Inventory - Freight Costs7m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchase Discounts10m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Single-step Income Statement4m
- Multi-step Income Statement17m
- Comprehensive Income2m
- Ch. 5 Inventory1h 55m
- Merchandising Company vs. Manufacturing Company6m
- Physical Inventory Count, Ownership of Goods, and Consigned Goods10m
- Specific Identification7m
- Periodic Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost23m
- Perpetual Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost31m
- Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods10m
- Lower of Cost or Market11m
- Inventory Errors14m
- Ch.6 Internal Controls and Reporting Cash1h 16m
- Ch. 7 Receivables and Investments3h 8m
- Types of Receivables8m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Direct Write-off Method5m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts13m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Percentage of Sales Method9m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method11m
- Notes Receivable25m
- Introduction to Investments in Securities13m
- Trading Securities31m
- Available-for-Sale (AFS) Securities26m
- Held-to-Maturity (HTM) Securities17m
- Equity Method25m
- Ch. 8 Long Lived Assets5h 6m
- Initial Cost of Long Lived Assets42m
- Basket (Lump-sum) Purchases13m
- Ordinary Repairs vs. Capital Improvements10m
- Depreciation: Straight Line32m
- Depreciation: Declining Balance33m
- Depreciation: Units-of-Activity28m
- Depreciation: Summary of Main Methods8m
- Depreciation for Partial Years13m
- Retirement of Plant Assets (No Proceeds)14m
- Sale of Plant Assets18m
- Change in Estimate: Depreciation21m
- Intangible Assets and Amortization17m
- Natural Resources and Depletion16m
- Asset Impairments16m
- Exchange for Similar Assets16m
- Ch.9 Current Liabilities2h 19m
- Ch. 10 Time Value of Money1h 27m
- Ch. 11 Long Term Liabilities2h 45m
- Ch. 12 Stockholders' Equity2h 15m
- Characteristics of a Corporation17m
- Shares Authorized, Issued, and Outstanding9m
- Issuing Par Value Stock12m
- Issuing No Par Value Stock5m
- Issuing Common Stock for Assets or Services8m
- Retained Earnings14m
- Retained Earnings: Prior Period Adjustments9m
- Preferred Stock11m
- Treasury Stock9m
- Dividends and Dividend Preferences17m
- Stock Dividends10m
- Stock Splits9m
- Ch. 13 Statement of Cash Flows2h 24m
- Ch. 14 Financial Statement Analysis5h 25m
- Horizontal Analysis14m
- Vertical Analysis21m
- Common-sized Statements5m
- Trend Percentages7m
- Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items6m
- Introduction to Ratios8m
- Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)10m
- Ratios: Working Capital and the Current Ratio14m
- Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio12m
- Ratios: Gross Profit Rate9m
- Ratios: Profit Margin7m
- Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio8m
- Ratios: Inventory Turnover10m
- Ratios: Average Days in Inventory9m
- Ratios: Accounts Receivable (AR) Turnover9m
- Ratios: Average Collection Period (Days Sales Outstanding)8m
- Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA)8m
- Ratios: Total Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Profit Margin x Asset Turnover = Return On Assets9m
- Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover6m
- Ratios: Days Payable Outstanding (DPO)8m
- Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE)7m
- Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio5m
- Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio5m
- Ratios: Payout Ratio5m
- Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio9m
- Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)10m
- Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE)20m
- Ratios: Free Cash Flow10m
- Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio)7m
- Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock7m
- Ratios: Cash to Monthly Cash Expenses8m
- Ratios: Cash Return on Assets7m
- Ratios: Economic Return from Investing6m
- Ratios: Capital Acquisition Ratio6m
- Ch. 15 GAAP vs IFRS56m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Introduction7m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Classified Balance Sheet6m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Recording Differences4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Adjusting Entries4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Fraud, Internal Controls, and Cash3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Receivables2m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Long Lived Assets5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Liabilities3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Stockholders' Equity3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Statement of Cash Flows5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Analysis and Income Statement Presentation5m
- Ch. 16 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 17 Job Order Costing38m
- Ch. 18 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 19 Cost Behavior1h 27m
- Ch. 20 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 21 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 22 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 23 The Master Budget3h 51m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget59m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Breakeven Analysis: Formula Method: Videos & Practice Problems
Breakeven Analysis: Formula Method focuses on finding the sales level where a business earns zero profit, meaning total revenue equals total expenses. The key idea is that the break-even point can be calculated directly from fixed costs and either contribution margin per unit or the contribution margin ratio, making it a faster alternative to the contribution margin income statement approach.
To find break-even sales in units, use \( \text{Break-even point in units}=\frac{\text{Fixed costs}}{\text{Contribution margin per unit}} \) . To find break-even sales in dollars, use \( \text{Break-even point in dollars}=\frac{\text{Fixed costs}}{\text{Contribution margin ratio}} \) .
Understanding these formulas helps students interpret business performance and risk. At the break-even point, the business is not earning a profit or suffering a loss; it is simply covering all fixed and variable costs. This method is especially useful when managers want to measure break-even in units sold or in sales dollars.
Breakeven Analysis: Formula Method
Breakeven Analysis: Formula Method
If a company is producing at their break-even point:
its fixed costs will equal its variable costs.
its selling price will equal its variable cost per unit.
its fixed costs will equal its selling price.
its total revenues will equal its total expenses.
James’ Jumphouses rents bouncy castles, which are available for \$50 per hour. If James has \$10,000 in fixed costs and pays \$25 in variable costs per hour, what is James’ Jumphouses’ break-even point in units?
800 hours
400 hours
200 hours
100 hours
Here's what students ask on this topic:
The formula method for calculating the break-even point in units is a straightforward way to find the sales volume at which a business covers all its fixed and variable costs, resulting in zero profit. The formula is given by:
This means you divide the total fixed costs by the contribution margin per unit (which is sales price per unit minus variable cost per unit). The result tells you how many units must be sold to break even. This method is simpler than the contribution margin income statement approach and is useful for quickly determining the break-even sales volume.
To calculate the break-even point in sales dollars using the formula method, you use the fixed costs and the contribution margin ratio. The contribution margin ratio is the contribution margin expressed as a percentage of sales revenue. The formula is:
This means dividing the fixed costs by the contribution margin ratio (expressed as a decimal). The result is the amount of sales revenue needed to cover all fixed and variable costs, reaching the break-even point. This method is especially helpful for businesses with multiple products or when managers want to understand break-even in terms of revenue rather than units sold.
Professors often prefer teaching the contribution margin income statement method because it provides a deeper understanding of how the break-even point relates to the business's income statement structure. This method shows the linkage between sales, variable costs, contribution margin, fixed costs, and net income, helping students grasp the underlying financial relationships. While the formula method is simpler and faster, the contribution margin income statement approach encourages critical thinking about cost behavior and profitability. It also prepares students for more complex scenarios where multiple products or changing cost structures are involved. Therefore, mastering the contribution margin income statement method builds a stronger foundation in managerial accounting concepts.
The contribution margin per unit is the amount each unit sold contributes toward covering fixed costs and generating profit after variable costs are deducted. It is calculated as:
In break-even analysis, it is used as the denominator in the formula to calculate the break-even point in units. By dividing fixed costs by the contribution margin per unit, you find the number of units that must be sold to cover all fixed costs, resulting in zero profit or loss.
Knowing the break-even point helps businesses understand the minimum sales volume or revenue needed to avoid losses. It provides insight into the financial health by showing how close the business is to covering all its costs. If actual sales are well above the break-even point, the business is likely profitable and less risky. Conversely, if sales are near or below the break-even point, the business faces higher financial risk because it may not cover fixed costs. This information aids managers in decision-making, such as pricing, cost control, and sales targets, to improve profitability and reduce risk. It also helps in planning and evaluating the impact of changes in costs or sales volume.