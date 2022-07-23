When discussing bonds payable, it's essential to understand the concept of premiums and how they relate to the stated and market interest rates. A premium occurs when the stated interest rate on a bond is higher than the market interest rate. For instance, if a bond offers a stated rate of 12% while similar bonds in the market offer only 10%, investors will find the bond more attractive, leading to its sale at a premium.

In contrast, when the stated rate is lower than the market rate, such as a bond with an 8% stated rate compared to a 10% market rate, the bond will sell at a discount. In this case, investors are less inclined to purchase the bond, resulting in a lower selling price than its face value.

To illustrate the premium scenario, consider a bond issued by ABC Company with a face value of \$50,000 and a stated interest rate of 9%, maturing in 5 years. If the market interest rate is 8%, the bond will be sold at a premium, specifically at 108% of its face value. This means the bond will sell for:

\[\text{Cash Received} = \text{Face Value} \times 1.08 = 50,000 \times 1.08 = 54,000\]

In this journal entry, the cash received of \$54,000 is recorded as a debit. The bonds payable account, however, will only reflect the face value of \$50,000 as a credit. To balance the entry, the difference of \$4,000, which represents the premium on bonds payable, is also credited. This premium account increases the overall liability associated with the bonds, leading to a total liability of:

\[\text{Total Liability} = \text{Bonds Payable} + \text{Premium} = 50,000 + 4,000 = 54,000\]

On the balance sheet, the bonds payable will show as \$50,000, with an additional note indicating the premium of \$4,000, resulting in a total carrying value of \$54,000. This structure ensures that the accounting equation remains balanced, with the cash received accurately reflecting the total liability incurred by the company.

In summary, understanding the dynamics of premiums and discounts in bond issuance is crucial for accurate financial reporting and analysis. The bonds payable account always reflects the face value, while any premium or discount adjusts the carrying value of the bond, impacting the overall financial statements.