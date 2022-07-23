To understand how information can be useful to users, it is essential to recognize two fundamental qualitative characteristics: relevance and faithful representation. These characteristics ensure that the information provided significantly impacts users' decision-making processes.

Relevance refers to the ability of information to influence decisions. For information to be considered relevant, it must possess two key attributes: predictive value and confirmatory value. Predictive value allows users to forecast future outcomes based on the information available, making it crucial for informed decision-making. Confirmatory value, on the other hand, helps users validate their previous predictions, thereby reinforcing their confidence in the information they have.

Faithful representation is the second fundamental characteristic, emphasizing the truthfulness of the information. For information to be faithfully represented, it must meet three criteria: completeness, neutrality, and freedom from material error. Completeness ensures that all relevant information is disclosed, leaving no critical details unaddressed. Neutrality indicates that the information is unbiased, presenting facts without favoring one side over another. Lastly, freedom from material error means that the information should be free from significant inaccuracies. While perfection is unattainable, material errors—defined as substantial mistakes—should be avoided, as they can mislead users. The concept of materiality varies with the size of the company; for instance, a minor error may be negligible for a large corporation like Coca-Cola, but it could be significant for a smaller business.

In summary, the usefulness of information hinges on its relevance and faithful representation, which together ensure that users can make informed decisions based on accurate and comprehensive data.