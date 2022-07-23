The effective interest method for amortizing bond premiums or discounts is a crucial concept in understanding bond pricing and accounting. The relationship between the stated interest rate of a bond and the market interest rate significantly influences the bond's price. When the stated rate equals the market rate, the bond sells at face value. Conversely, if the stated rate is lower than the market rate, the bond sells at a discount; if it is higher, the bond sells at a premium.

For example, consider a bond issued by ABC Company with a face value of \$100,000, a stated interest rate of 9%, and a market interest rate of 10%. Since the stated rate is lower than the market rate, this bond will sell at a discount. To determine the bond's price, we need to calculate the present value of future cash flows, which include periodic interest payments and the principal repayment at maturity.

The cash interest payment can be calculated as follows: the face value of the bond multiplied by the stated interest rate, divided by the number of payment periods per year. In this case, the semiannual interest payment is:

Cash Interest = \( \frac{100,000 \times 0.09}{2} = 4,500 \)

Since the bond matures in 5 years and pays interest semiannually, there will be a total of 10 interest payments. The present value of these cash flows can be calculated using present value tables. The present value of an annuity formula is used for the interest payments, while the present value of a lump sum formula is used for the principal repayment at the end of the bond's term.

To find the present value of the annuity (interest payments), we use the formula:

Present Value of Annuity = Cash Payment × Present Value Factor

Where the present value factor is derived from the annuity table based on the number of periods and the market interest rate. For our example, with 10 periods and a market rate of 5% (10% divided by 2), the present value factor is 7.722. Thus, the present value of the interest payments is:

Present Value of Interest = \( 4,500 \times 7.722 = 34,749 \)

Next, we calculate the present value of the principal payment using the lump sum formula:

Present Value of Lump Sum = Principal × Present Value Factor

Using the lump sum table, the present value factor for 10 periods at 5% is 0.614. Therefore, the present value of the principal payment is:

Present Value of Principal = \( 100,000 \times 0.614 = 61,400 \)

Finally, the total price of the bond today is the sum of the present values of the interest and principal payments:

Price of Bond = Present Value of Interest + Present Value of Principal

Price of Bond = \( 34,749 + 61,400 = 96,149 \)

This price confirms that the bond is sold at a discount, as expected. The journal entry for this transaction would involve debiting cash for the amount received (\$96,149) and crediting bonds payable for the full face value (\$100,000). The difference, which represents the discount on bonds payable, is calculated as:

Discount on Bonds Payable = Face Value - Price of Bond

Discount on Bonds Payable = \( 100,000 - 96,149 = 3,851 \)

Understanding these calculations is essential for accurately recording bond transactions and amortizing any discounts or premiums using the effective interest method.