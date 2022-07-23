Risk Analysis evaluates how vulnerable a business is to lower-than-expected sales. A key measure is the margin of safety, which shows how much sales can fall before the business reaches its break-even point and begins to lose money. It can be expressed in dollars, units, or as a percentage using \( \text{Margin of Safety \\%}=\frac{\text{Expected Sales}-\text{Break-even Sales}}{\text{Expected Sales}} \)

Another major measure is operating leverage, which reflects the proportion of fixed costs in a business and how strongly profit responds to changes in sales volume. The operating leverage factor is calculated as \( \text{Operating Leverage Factor}=\frac{\text{Contribution Margin}}{\text{Net Operating Income}} \)

A higher operating leverage factor means a small percentage change in sales causes a larger percentage change in profit, increasing both risk and potential reward. Businesses with higher fixed costs tend to be riskier because they have less flexibility when sales decline, while a larger margin of safety provides more protection against losses.