- Ch. 1 Introduction to Accounting1h 9m
- Ch. 2 Transaction Analysis1h 13m
- Ch. 3 Accrual Accounting Concepts2h 37m
- Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting10m
- Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition24m
- Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries and Prepaid Expenses36m
- Adjusting Entries: Supplies12m
- Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue11m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Expenses12m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Revenues6m
- Adjusting Entries: Depreciation15m
- Summary of Adjusting Entries7m
- Unadjusted vs Adjusted Trial Balance6m
- Closing Entries10m
- Post-Closing Trial Balance2m
- Ch. 4 Merchandising Operations2h 30m
- Service Company vs. Merchandising Company10m
- Net Sales28m
- Cost of Goods Sold - Perpetual Inventory vs. Periodic Inventory9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchases10m
- Perpetual Inventory - Freight Costs9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchase Discounts11m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchases14m
- Periodic Inventory - Freight Costs7m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchase Discounts10m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Single-step Income Statement4m
- Multi-step Income Statement17m
- Comprehensive Income2m
- Ch. 5 Inventory1h 55m
- Merchandising Company vs. Manufacturing Company6m
- Physical Inventory Count, Ownership of Goods, and Consigned Goods10m
- Specific Identification7m
- Periodic Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost23m
- Perpetual Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost31m
- Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods10m
- Lower of Cost or Market11m
- Inventory Errors14m
- Ch.6 Internal Controls and Reporting Cash1h 16m
- Ch. 7 Receivables and Investments3h 8m
- Types of Receivables8m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Direct Write-off Method5m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts13m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Percentage of Sales Method9m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method11m
- Notes Receivable25m
- Introduction to Investments in Securities13m
- Trading Securities31m
- Available-for-Sale (AFS) Securities26m
- Held-to-Maturity (HTM) Securities17m
- Equity Method25m
- Ch. 8 Long Lived Assets5h 6m
- Initial Cost of Long Lived Assets42m
- Basket (Lump-sum) Purchases13m
- Ordinary Repairs vs. Capital Improvements10m
- Depreciation: Straight Line32m
- Depreciation: Declining Balance33m
- Depreciation: Units-of-Activity28m
- Depreciation: Summary of Main Methods8m
- Depreciation for Partial Years13m
- Retirement of Plant Assets (No Proceeds)14m
- Sale of Plant Assets18m
- Change in Estimate: Depreciation21m
- Intangible Assets and Amortization17m
- Natural Resources and Depletion16m
- Asset Impairments16m
- Exchange for Similar Assets16m
- Ch.9 Current Liabilities2h 19m
- Ch. 10 Time Value of Money1h 27m
- Ch. 11 Long Term Liabilities2h 45m
- Ch. 12 Stockholders' Equity2h 15m
- Characteristics of a Corporation17m
- Shares Authorized, Issued, and Outstanding9m
- Issuing Par Value Stock12m
- Issuing No Par Value Stock5m
- Issuing Common Stock for Assets or Services8m
- Retained Earnings14m
- Retained Earnings: Prior Period Adjustments9m
- Preferred Stock11m
- Treasury Stock9m
- Dividends and Dividend Preferences17m
- Stock Dividends10m
- Stock Splits9m
- Ch. 13 Statement of Cash Flows2h 24m
- Ch. 14 Financial Statement Analysis5h 25m
- Horizontal Analysis14m
- Vertical Analysis21m
- Common-sized Statements5m
- Trend Percentages7m
- Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items6m
- Introduction to Ratios8m
- Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)10m
- Ratios: Working Capital and the Current Ratio14m
- Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio12m
- Ratios: Gross Profit Rate9m
- Ratios: Profit Margin7m
- Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio8m
- Ratios: Inventory Turnover10m
- Ratios: Average Days in Inventory9m
- Ratios: Accounts Receivable (AR) Turnover9m
- Ratios: Average Collection Period (Days Sales Outstanding)8m
- Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA)8m
- Ratios: Total Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Profit Margin x Asset Turnover = Return On Assets9m
- Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover6m
- Ratios: Days Payable Outstanding (DPO)8m
- Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE)7m
- Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio5m
- Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio5m
- Ratios: Payout Ratio5m
- Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio9m
- Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)10m
- Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE)20m
- Ratios: Free Cash Flow10m
- Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio)7m
- Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock7m
- Ratios: Cash to Monthly Cash Expenses8m
- Ratios: Cash Return on Assets7m
- Ratios: Economic Return from Investing6m
- Ratios: Capital Acquisition Ratio6m
- Ch. 15 GAAP vs IFRS56m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Introduction7m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Classified Balance Sheet6m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Recording Differences4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Adjusting Entries4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Fraud, Internal Controls, and Cash3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Receivables2m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Long Lived Assets5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Liabilities3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Stockholders' Equity3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Statement of Cash Flows5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Analysis and Income Statement Presentation5m
- Ch. 16 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 17 Job Order Costing38m
- Ch. 18 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 19 Cost Behavior1h 27m
- Ch. 20 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 21 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 22 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 23 The Master Budget3h 51m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget59m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Risk Analysis: Videos & Practice Problems
Risk Analysis evaluates how vulnerable a business is to lower-than-expected sales. A key measure is the margin of safety, which shows how much sales can fall before the business reaches its break-even point and begins to lose money. It can be expressed in dollars, units, or as a percentage using \( \text{Margin of Safety \\%}=\frac{\text{Expected Sales}-\text{Break-even Sales}}{\text{Expected Sales}} \)
Another major measure is operating leverage, which reflects the proportion of fixed costs in a business and how strongly profit responds to changes in sales volume. The operating leverage factor is calculated as \( \text{Operating Leverage Factor}=\frac{\text{Contribution Margin}}{\text{Net Operating Income}} \)
A higher operating leverage factor means a small percentage change in sales causes a larger percentage change in profit, increasing both risk and potential reward. Businesses with higher fixed costs tend to be riskier because they have less flexibility when sales decline, while a larger margin of safety provides more protection against losses.
Risk Analysis: Margin of Safety
Risk Analysis: Margin of Safety
A company expects to have total sales of \(150,000 in the next month. Their break-even point is \)80,000 in sales per month. What is this company’s margin of safety in dollars?
\$230,000
\$150,000
\$70,000
\$50,000
Risk Analysis: Operating Leverage
Risk Analysis: Operating Leverage
Risk Analysis: Operating Leverage
All the following are businesses with a high operating leverage except:
Movie Theater
Amusement Park
Airline
High School Tutor
A company with an operating leverage factor of 3 runs a successful marketing campaign that increases sales volume by 2%. Their net operating income would increase by:
3%
5%
6%
12%
Here's what students ask on this topic:
The margin of safety is a key measure in risk analysis that shows how much sales can decline before a business reaches its break-even point and starts losing money. It represents the cushion a company has between expected sales and break-even sales. The margin of safety can be expressed in units, dollars, or as a percentage. The percentage margin of safety is calculated using the formula: . For example, if expected sales are 9,000 units and break-even sales are 7,500 units, the margin of safety in units is 1,500 units, and the margin of safety percentage is 16.67%. A larger margin of safety means the business can withstand a bigger drop in sales before incurring losses, which indicates lower risk.
Operating leverage measures the proportion of fixed costs in a business and how sensitive its profit is to changes in sales volume. A business with high operating leverage has a large amount of fixed costs, meaning it must cover these costs regardless of sales levels. This makes the business riskier because a small decline in sales can cause a large drop in profit. The operating leverage factor is calculated as . For example, a movie theater with high fixed costs might have an operating leverage factor of 6, meaning a 1% decrease in sales leads to a 6% decrease in profit. Conversely, a restaurant with lower fixed costs might have a factor of 2, so its profit is less sensitive to sales changes. High operating leverage increases both risk and potential reward.
Businesses prefer a larger margin of safety because it provides a buffer against unexpected declines in sales. The margin of safety indicates how much sales can fall before the company starts operating at a loss. A larger margin means the company has more flexibility and less risk of financial trouble if sales drop. This is especially important in uncertain markets or industries with fluctuating demand. By maintaining a higher margin of safety, businesses can better withstand economic downturns or competitive pressures without jeopardizing profitability.
Fixed costs and operating leverage are directly related. Operating leverage reflects the proportion of fixed costs in a company's total costs. When fixed costs are high, operating leverage is high, meaning profits are more sensitive to changes in sales volume. This is because fixed costs must be paid regardless of sales, so any decrease in sales reduces profit more sharply. Conversely, businesses with lower fixed costs have lower operating leverage, making their profits less volatile with sales changes. Understanding this relationship helps businesses manage risk and make informed decisions about cost structure and pricing.
The operating leverage factor predicts how much a company's profit will change in response to a change in sales volume. It is calculated as . To use it, multiply the operating leverage factor by the percentage change in sales. For example, if the factor is 6 and sales decrease by 1%, profit is expected to decrease by 6%. This helps businesses understand the risk and potential reward associated with sales fluctuations, allowing them to plan accordingly and manage financial risk.