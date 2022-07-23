Target Profit Analysis is a cost-volume-profit approach used to determine the sales needed to earn a desired profit rather than just reach the break-even point. It builds directly on CVP analysis by adding target profit to fixed costs. In units, the key formula is \( \frac{\text{fixed costs}+\text{target profit}}{\text{contribution margin per unit}} \) . This shows how many units must be sold to achieve the profit goal.

Target profit can also be calculated in sales dollars using the contribution margin ratio: \( \frac{\text{fixed costs}+\text{target profit}}{\text{contribution margin ratio}} \) . On a CVP chart, the break-even point is where total revenue equals total cost. Any point above break-even has positive profit, and the target profit is found where the vertical gap between total revenue and total cost equals the desired amount.