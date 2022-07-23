- Ch. 1 Introduction to Accounting1h 9m
- Ch. 2 Transaction Analysis1h 13m
- Ch. 3 Accrual Accounting Concepts2h 37m
- Accrual Accounting vs. Cash Basis Accounting10m
- Revenue Recognition and Expense Recognition24m
- Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries and Prepaid Expenses36m
- Adjusting Entries: Supplies12m
- Adjusting Entries: Unearned Revenue11m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Expenses12m
- Adjusting Entries: Accrued Revenues6m
- Adjusting Entries: Depreciation15m
- Summary of Adjusting Entries7m
- Unadjusted vs Adjusted Trial Balance6m
- Closing Entries10m
- Post-Closing Trial Balance2m
- Ch. 4 Merchandising Operations2h 30m
- Service Company vs. Merchandising Company10m
- Net Sales28m
- Cost of Goods Sold - Perpetual Inventory vs. Periodic Inventory9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchases10m
- Perpetual Inventory - Freight Costs9m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchase Discounts11m
- Perpetual Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchases14m
- Periodic Inventory - Freight Costs7m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchase Discounts10m
- Periodic Inventory - Purchasing Summary6m
- Single-step Income Statement4m
- Multi-step Income Statement17m
- Comprehensive Income2m
- Ch. 5 Inventory1h 55m
- Merchandising Company vs. Manufacturing Company6m
- Physical Inventory Count, Ownership of Goods, and Consigned Goods10m
- Specific Identification7m
- Periodic Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost23m
- Perpetual Inventory - FIFO, LIFO, and Average Cost31m
- Financial Statement Effects of Inventory Costing Methods10m
- Lower of Cost or Market11m
- Inventory Errors14m
- Ch.6 Internal Controls and Reporting Cash1h 16m
- Ch. 7 Receivables and Investments3h 8m
- Types of Receivables8m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Direct Write-off Method5m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts13m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Percentage of Sales Method9m
- Net Accounts Receivable: Aging of Receivables Method11m
- Notes Receivable25m
- Introduction to Investments in Securities13m
- Trading Securities31m
- Available-for-Sale (AFS) Securities26m
- Held-to-Maturity (HTM) Securities17m
- Equity Method25m
- Ch. 8 Long Lived Assets5h 6m
- Initial Cost of Long Lived Assets42m
- Basket (Lump-sum) Purchases13m
- Ordinary Repairs vs. Capital Improvements10m
- Depreciation: Straight Line32m
- Depreciation: Declining Balance33m
- Depreciation: Units-of-Activity28m
- Depreciation: Summary of Main Methods8m
- Depreciation for Partial Years13m
- Retirement of Plant Assets (No Proceeds)14m
- Sale of Plant Assets18m
- Change in Estimate: Depreciation21m
- Intangible Assets and Amortization17m
- Natural Resources and Depletion16m
- Asset Impairments16m
- Exchange for Similar Assets16m
- Ch.9 Current Liabilities2h 19m
- Ch. 10 Time Value of Money1h 27m
- Ch. 11 Long Term Liabilities2h 45m
- Ch. 12 Stockholders' Equity2h 15m
- Characteristics of a Corporation17m
- Shares Authorized, Issued, and Outstanding9m
- Issuing Par Value Stock12m
- Issuing No Par Value Stock5m
- Issuing Common Stock for Assets or Services8m
- Retained Earnings14m
- Retained Earnings: Prior Period Adjustments9m
- Preferred Stock11m
- Treasury Stock9m
- Dividends and Dividend Preferences17m
- Stock Dividends10m
- Stock Splits9m
- Ch. 13 Statement of Cash Flows2h 24m
- Ch. 14 Financial Statement Analysis5h 25m
- Horizontal Analysis14m
- Vertical Analysis21m
- Common-sized Statements5m
- Trend Percentages7m
- Discontinued Operations and Extraordinary Items6m
- Introduction to Ratios8m
- Ratios: Earnings Per Share (EPS)10m
- Ratios: Working Capital and the Current Ratio14m
- Ratios: Quick (Acid Test) Ratio12m
- Ratios: Gross Profit Rate9m
- Ratios: Profit Margin7m
- Ratios: Quality of Earnings Ratio8m
- Ratios: Inventory Turnover10m
- Ratios: Average Days in Inventory9m
- Ratios: Accounts Receivable (AR) Turnover9m
- Ratios: Average Collection Period (Days Sales Outstanding)8m
- Ratios: Return on Assets (ROA)8m
- Ratios: Total Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Fixed Asset Turnover5m
- Ratios: Profit Margin x Asset Turnover = Return On Assets9m
- Ratios: Accounts Payable Turnover6m
- Ratios: Days Payable Outstanding (DPO)8m
- Ratios: Times Interest Earned (TIE)7m
- Ratios: Debt to Asset Ratio5m
- Ratios: Debt to Equity Ratio5m
- Ratios: Payout Ratio5m
- Ratios: Dividend Yield Ratio9m
- Ratios: Return on Equity (ROE)10m
- Ratios: DuPont Model for Return on Equity (ROE)20m
- Ratios: Free Cash Flow10m
- Ratios: Price-Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio)7m
- Ratios: Book Value per Share of Common Stock7m
- Ratios: Cash to Monthly Cash Expenses8m
- Ratios: Cash Return on Assets7m
- Ratios: Economic Return from Investing6m
- Ratios: Capital Acquisition Ratio6m
- Ch. 15 GAAP vs IFRS56m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Introduction7m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Classified Balance Sheet6m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Recording Differences4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Adjusting Entries4m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Merchandising3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Inventory3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Fraud, Internal Controls, and Cash3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Receivables2m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Long Lived Assets5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Liabilities3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Stockholders' Equity3m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Statement of Cash Flows5m
- GAAP vs. IFRS: Analysis and Income Statement Presentation5m
- Ch. 16 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 17 Job Order Costing38m
- Ch. 18 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 19 Cost Behavior1h 27m
- Ch. 20 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 21 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 22 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 23 The Master Budget3h 51m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget59m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Target Profit Analysis: Videos & Practice Problems
Target Profit Analysis is a cost-volume-profit approach used to determine the sales needed to earn a desired profit rather than just reach the break-even point. It builds directly on CVP analysis by adding target profit to fixed costs. In units, the key formula is \( \frac{\text{fixed costs}+\text{target profit}}{\text{contribution margin per unit}} \) . This shows how many units must be sold to achieve the profit goal.
Target profit can also be calculated in sales dollars using the contribution margin ratio: \( \frac{\text{fixed costs}+\text{target profit}}{\text{contribution margin ratio}} \) . On a CVP chart, the break-even point is where total revenue equals total cost. Any point above break-even has positive profit, and the target profit is found where the vertical gap between total revenue and total cost equals the desired amount.
Target Profit Analysis: Computing Sales
Target Profit Analysis: Computing Sales
Pattigan’s Planes produces model airplanes which sell for \$50 each. Pattigan’s Planes has \$50,000 in fixed costs and pays \$30 in variable costs per unit. If Pattigan’s Planes is targeting \$30,000 in profit, how many units will they need to sell to meet this target?
4000 units
2000 units
1000 units
5000 units
Target Profit Analysis: CVP Chart Method
Target Profit Analysis: CVP Chart Method
Here's what students ask on this topic:
Target profit analysis is a type of cost-volume-profit (CVP) analysis that helps businesses determine the sales volume needed to achieve a specific profit goal, rather than just breaking even. While break-even analysis calculates the sales level where total revenue equals total costs (resulting in zero profit), target profit analysis modifies this by adding the desired profit to fixed costs in the formula. This allows companies to plan for actual profitability. The key formula for target profit in units is: . This approach provides a more realistic sales target for business success.
To calculate the sales units needed to reach a target profit, you use the formula: . This means you add the fixed costs and the desired target profit, then divide by the contribution margin per unit (which is sales price per unit minus variable cost per unit). For example, if fixed costs are \$15,000, target profit is \$5,000, and contribution margin per unit is \$2, then the required sales units are (15,000 + 5,000) / 2 = 10,000 units. This tells the business how many units must be sold to achieve the profit goal.
On a CVP chart, total cost and total revenue are plotted against sales volume. The break-even point is where the total revenue line intersects the total cost line, indicating zero profit. For target profit analysis, the goal is to find the sales volume where the vertical distance between total revenue and total cost equals the target profit. This means total revenue is higher than total cost by the amount of the desired profit. Areas where total revenue exceeds total cost represent profit (often shaded green), while areas where total cost exceeds total revenue represent losses (shaded red). Identifying the exact point for a specific target profit requires knowing the equations or data points for total cost and revenue.
The formula to calculate the sales dollars needed to achieve a target profit is: . Here, fixed costs and target profit are summed in the numerator, and the denominator is the contribution margin ratio (contribution margin per dollar of sales). For example, if fixed costs are \$15,000, target profit is \(5,000, and the contribution margin ratio is 33.3% (or 0.333), then sales dollars needed are (15,000 + 5,000) / 0.333 = \)60,000. This tells the business how much revenue must be generated to meet the profit goal.
Target profit analysis is important because it helps businesses plan beyond just breaking even. While break-even analysis shows the minimum sales needed to avoid losses, target profit analysis sets realistic sales goals to achieve desired profitability. This allows companies to make informed decisions about pricing, cost control, and sales strategies to meet financial objectives. By understanding how many units or sales dollars are needed to reach a profit target, businesses can better allocate resources and evaluate the feasibility of their goals.