When a company issues common stock, it is essentially selling equity to the public rather than generating revenue. This process involves understanding key financial terms, particularly the selling price and par value. The selling price refers to the total amount received from the sale of shares, which can be expressed as a total (e.g., \(1,000,000 for 50,000 shares) or on a per-share basis (e.g., \)20 per share).

The par value is a nominal value assigned to the stock, which is often set very low, typically less than \$1. This value is significant because it determines the amount that will be recorded in the common stock account. Any amount received above this par value is recorded in a separate account known as Additional Paid-In Capital (APIC). APIC represents the excess amount that investors are willing to pay over the par value of the stock.

For example, if a company sells shares with a par value of \$0.01 for \$20 each, the journal entries would reflect \$0.01 per share in the common stock account and the remaining amount in APIC. This division is crucial for accurate financial reporting and understanding the equity structure of the company.

In summary, when issuing common stock, the total proceeds are split between the common stock account (reflecting par value) and the APIC account (reflecting the excess over par value). This distinction is essential for both accounting practices and financial analysis.