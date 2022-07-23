The current ratio is a key liquidity ratio that helps assess a company's ability to meet its short-term obligations. It is calculated using the formula:

Current Ratio = \(\frac{Current \, Assets}{Current \, Liabilities}\)

Current assets are defined as assets that can be converted into cash within one year, while current liabilities are obligations that need to be settled within the same timeframe. A current ratio greater than 1 indicates that a company has more current assets than current liabilities, which is generally a positive sign of liquidity. Conversely, a current ratio below 1 suggests potential liquidity issues, as it indicates that the company may not have enough assets to cover its short-term debts.

Working capital, while related, is not a ratio but rather a measure of a company's short-term financial health. It is calculated by subtracting current liabilities from current assets:

Working Capital = Current \, Assets - Current \, Liabilities

Positive working capital indicates that a company can cover its short-term liabilities, reflecting financial stability. On the other hand, negative working capital signals potential financial difficulties, as it suggests that current liabilities exceed current assets. Additionally, excessively high working capital may indicate inefficiencies in asset management, such as holding too much cash or underutilized assets.

For example, consider a company with current assets of \$450,000 and current liabilities of \$315,000. The current ratio would be calculated as:

Current Ratio = \(\frac{450,000}{315,000}\) \(\approx\) 1.43

This ratio indicates that the company has \$1.43 in current assets for every dollar of current liabilities, suggesting a healthy liquidity position. The working capital would be:

Working Capital = 450,000 - 315,000 = 135,000

This positive working capital of \$135,000 further confirms the company's ability to meet its short-term obligations effectively.