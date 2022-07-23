The aging of receivables method is a crucial approach for estimating the allowance for doubtful accounts, differing from the percentage of sales method by focusing on the accounts receivable balance rather than sales revenue. This method is often referred to as a balance sheet approach, as it emphasizes the accounts receivable account, while the percentage of sales method is more aligned with the income statement.

In practice, an aging schedule is typically provided, detailing the amounts owed categorized by the length of time they have been outstanding. This schedule helps in estimating the uncollectible accounts, which ultimately informs the ending balance of the allowance for doubtful accounts. The formula used to determine the relationship between the beginning balance, bad debt expense, accounts written off, and the ending balance remains consistent across methods:

\[\text{Beginning Balance} + \text{Bad Debt Expense} - \text{Accounts Written Off} = \text{Ending Balance}\]

In many cases, exam questions may directly provide the ending balance derived from the aging schedule, simplifying the calculation process. For example, if a company has gross accounts receivable of \$100,000 and an aging schedule indicates various percentages of uncollectibility based on age, the calculation involves multiplying the amounts in each age category by their respective uncollectible percentages.

For instance, if the aging schedule indicates that:

\$45,000 is current (1% uncollectible) resulting in \$450

\(25,000 is 1-30 days overdue (3% uncollectible) resulting in \)750

\(20,000 is 31-60 days overdue (5% uncollectible) resulting in \)1,000

\$10,000 is over 60 days overdue (20% uncollectible) resulting in \$2,000

Summing these amounts gives an estimated ending balance in the allowance for doubtful accounts of \$4,200. With a beginning balance of \$1,000, the bad debt expense can be calculated by rearranging the formula to isolate it:

\[\text{Bad Debt Expense} = \text{Ending Balance} - \text{Beginning Balance}\]

Substituting the known values, we find:

\[\text{Bad Debt Expense} = 4,200 - 1,000 = 3,200\]

This amount is then recorded in the journal entry as:

Bad Debt Expense: \$3,200

Allowance for Doubtful Accounts: \$3,200

This entry adjusts the allowance account to reflect the estimated uncollectible accounts accurately, ensuring that the financial statements present a true and fair view of the company's financial position. Understanding this method is essential for effective financial management and reporting.