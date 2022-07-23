Free cash flow (FCF) is a crucial financial metric that measures the cash generated from a company's operational activities after accounting for necessary capital expenditures. It provides insight into a company's ability to generate cash that can be used for expansion, paying dividends, or reducing debt. Understanding free cash flow is essential for evaluating a company's financial health, particularly in finance, where cash flow is prioritized over net income.

The formula for calculating free cash flow is:

FCF = Cash from Operating Activities - Capital Expenditures - Dividends

Cash from operating activities is derived from the statement of cash flows, which is divided into three sections: operating, investing, and financing activities. The focus here is on operating activities, which reflect the core business operations and the cash generated from them. Capital expenditures (CapEx) represent investments in fixed assets, such as machinery and buildings, which are necessary for maintaining and expanding operations. While dividends are not always included in every calculation of free cash flow, they are an important consideration as they represent cash outflows to shareholders.

Free cash flow is often referred to as "cash is king" because it indicates a company's ability to sustain operations and invest in growth without relying on external financing. A positive free cash flow suggests that a company can comfortably cover its capital expenditures and potentially return value to shareholders through dividends or reinvestment. Conversely, a negative free cash flow may signal issues with operational cash generation or indicate significant investments in growth. In some cases, negative free cash flow can be a strategic choice, reflecting a company's commitment to expanding its operations and increasing future cash generation potential.

In summary, free cash flow is a vital indicator of a company's financial performance, providing insights into its cash-generating capabilities and investment strategies. Understanding how to calculate and interpret free cash flow is essential for making informed financial decisions and assessing a company's long-term viability.