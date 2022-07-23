Face value bonds are issued when the stated interest rate is equal to the market interest rate. For instance, if a bond offers a 10% interest rate and the market also offers 10%, the bond will be sold at its face value, which is typically \$1,000. This means that the total cash received from selling the bonds will equal the face value, making it straightforward for both issuers and investors.

The concept of present value is crucial in understanding bond pricing. Present value calculations consider the time value of money, which reflects how future cash flows, such as interest payments and principal repayment, are valued today. This principle helps explain why bonds are priced at face value when the stated and market rates are equal.

When the stated rate is less than the market rate, for example, if a bond offers 8% while the market offers 10%, the bond will sell at a discount, meaning its price will be lower than the face value. Conversely, if the stated rate exceeds the market rate, such as a bond offering 12% when the market offers 10%, the bond will sell at a premium, resulting in a price higher than the face value. This relationship indicates that the bond price moves in the same direction as the stated interest rate relative to the market rate.

To illustrate the issuance of face value bonds, consider ABC Company, which issues \$50,000 of 9% bonds payable maturing in 5 years. Since the stated rate of 9% matches the market rate of 9%, these bonds are sold at face value. The interest is payable semi-annually, meaning payments are made twice a year. In this case, the cash received from the bond issuance equals the face value, simplifying the accounting process.

The journal entry for this transaction involves debiting cash for \$50,000, reflecting the increase in assets, and crediting bonds payable for the same amount, indicating the liability incurred. The bonds payable account will always reflect the face value of the bonds, regardless of any discounts or premiums that may apply in different scenarios.

Understanding these concepts is essential for managing bond transactions effectively, as they form the foundation for more complex bond pricing and accounting practices.