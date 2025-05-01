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Multiple Choice
When a manager reviews the budget for the past fiscal year, they observe that the company is spending substantially more on electricity than expected. Using this data to address the issue would be an example of which common management activity?
A
Planning
B
Directing
C
Controlling
D
None of the above
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