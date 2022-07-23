Open Question
STLC purchased a machine at a cost of \$14,000. STLC also paid \$700 in sales taxes, \$1,200 for delivery of the machine, and \$1,600 in installation costs. Upon arrival, a special platform needed to be built for the machine to work properly. The special platform cost \$4,000. STLC also paid an engineer \$1,000 to test the equipment. After successfully installing the machine, STLC insured the machine at a cost of \$500. They also spent \$150 to lube the gears of the machine. What is the initial depreciable cost of the machine?