Multiple Choice
Which of the following is most likely a variable cost for a business that makes teddy bears?
\$1.03 per unit
\$0.63 per unit
\$1.75 per unit
\$3.50 per unit
Which of the following is most likely a variable cost for a business that makes teddy bears?
The table below represents the maintenance cost of a factory at various levels of output. How would you classify this cost?
Fill in the blanks: Scatterplots are useful to identify ____________________, but more advanced methods are needed to ____________________.
Which of the following R² values would indicate the best fitting equation? (Ignore results that are impossible)