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Multiple Choice
ABC Company had Net Income during the period of \$60,000 after Income Taxes of \$40,000. Furthermore, the company had outstanding Notes Payable at the beginning and end of the year, respectively, of \$250,000 and \$350,000. If interest expense was \$15,000 during the period, what is the company's TIE ratio?
A
7.7x
B
5x
C
4x
D
20x
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