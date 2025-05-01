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Multiple Choice
A company had a profit margin of 6.1%. The company's net sales were \$3,600,000 and Cost of Goods Sold was \$600,000. If total assets were \$3,450,000 at the beginning of the year and \$4,210,000 at the end of the year, what is the company's return on assets?
A
4.8%
B
5.2%
C
5.7%
D
Not enough information
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