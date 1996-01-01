Leukocytes Practice Problems
Statement A: Neutropenia refers to a decrease in the number of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell.
Statement B: Leukocytosis refers to a decrease in the total WBC count below the normal range.
Select the appropriate choice:
Match the physiological attributes of white blood cells with their corresponding functions:
1. Chemotaxis
2. Phagocytosis
3. Cytokine Production
4. Immunological Memory
a. Release signaling molecules for immune coordination.
b. Remember specific antigens for a faster immune response.
c. Migration toward sites of infection or inflammation.
d. Engulf and digest foreign particles and pathogens.
Which type of white blood cell is involved in the immune response against parasitic infections and allergic reactions?
The white blood cell that is primarily responsible for defending against bacterial and fungal infections is:
Identify the type of white blood cell which is characterized by the presence of a bilobed nucleus.
Which of the following structures is involved in the production and maturation of B lymphocytes?
Taylor has been prescribed clindamycin, a broad-spectrum antibiotic, for the past 3 months for the treatment of pneumonia. She notices that these days she bruises easily and has excessive bleeding from minor cuts or wounds. Her doctor attributes this to a vitamin K deficiency. Which of the following statements best explains the doctor's diagnosis?
Which of the following white blood cells is generally the first to arrive at the site of injury?
Which of the following white blood cells are part of the non-specific defense and are referred to as 'microphages'?
During infection, the damaged tissues release certain chemical substances that draw the immune cells to the infected area and initiate the healing process. This mechanism is called:
Which of the following is an indication that the immune system is actively responding to the viral infection?
The leukocytes that are primarily involved in the release of antimicrobial substances and enzymes that destroy and engulf pathogens are:
Which of the following leukocytes are primarily responsible for the release of leukotriene B (LTB)?
This leukocyte responds to parasitic infections and initiates an allergic response: