so recall from our previous lesson videos that aerobic cellular respiration actually occurs in multiple stages, most of which occur inside of the mitochondria. And so here in this video, we're going to briefly introduce the stages of aerobic cellular respiration. But moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of these individual stages in morte detail and their own separate videos. And so here we're saying, the Arabic cellular respiration actually includes for metabolic pathways or reactions or four stages, if you will, and so down below. What we have is an image that's showing you once again the four stages of aerobic cellular respiration. And so the very first stage is going to be glide. Kalle assists, and so you can put a one here in this yellow circle. The second stage is going to be Piru oxidation. The third stage is the Krebs cycle, which is also commonly referred to as the citric acid cycle, and the fourth stage is going to be the electron transport chain and Kimmy as Moses. And so, once again, as we move forward in our course, we'll talk about each of these four stages here in their own separate videos and more detail. But you should know that these are the four stages of aerobic cellular respiration, and you should be able to put them into the correct order and also notice that most of the stages of aerobic cellular respiration occur inside of the mitochondria. And so this image that we have in the background here represents the mitochondria of the cell, and so notice that stages 23 and four all occur inside of the mitochondria of the South. Whereas Glide Collis is is the Onley stage of aerobic cellular respiration that does not occur inside of the mitochondria, it actually occurs just outside of the mitochondria in the area known as the Cytoplasm. And so that's another take away that will continue to revisit, um, as we move forward in our course. But for now, these here are the four stages of aerobic cellular respiration. And once again, we'll get to talk Mawr and Maura about these stages as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

