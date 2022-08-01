Introduction to Cellular Respiration

in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to aerobic cellular respiration. And so aerobic cellular respiration, as its name implies with the term air aerobic is an air aerobic process itself and will define what aerobic means down below here shortly. But more specifically, aerobic cellular respiration is the Arabic process of breaking down glucose to make lots and lots of a T, P or energy for the cell. And really, this is the main purpose of Arabic. Cellular respiration is to make lots and lots of 80 p or energy for the cell. Now this term air aerobic refers to the requirement of the presence of oxygen gas, or 02 which is the chemical formula for oxygen gas. And so aerobic cellular respiration is an Arabic process, which means that it needs or requires oxygen gas in order to break down glucose and make lots and lots of a teepee. Now, as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk Mawr and Maura about aerobic cellular respiration, and what we'll learn is that aerobic cellular respiration actually occurs in multiple stages, and we'll talk about all of these stages as we move forward in our course. But what will learn is that most of the stages of aerobic cellular respiration occur inside of the mitochondria of the cell. And so you want to be able to make an association between mitochondria and Arabic cellular respiration and so down below. If we take a look at our example, image will find the overall chemical equation for Arabic cellular respiration and once again, because most of the stages occur inside of the mitochondria Notice. Over here we have an image of the mitochondria of the cell, so we're already starting to associate the mitochondria with cellular respiration and so notice that cellular respiration takes food such as sugar or a mono sacha ride called glucose. So basically it takes glucose, and it's able to convert glucose along with oxygen gas into carbon dioxide, gas, water and, arguably the most important product a teepee or energy for the cell. And so, ultimately, what we'll see with cellular respiration is that it takes foods such as glucose, sugars and oxygen gas from the atmosphere, and uses those to create lots and lots of a teepee or energy for the cell. And then it also creates carbon dioxide and water as byproducts. And so, once again, cellular respiration. We're showing here as just one reaction arrow, but it turns out that cellular respiration consists of multiple stages. And so we're going to talk about these stages as we move forward in our course. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to aerobic cellular respiration. And once again we'll get to learn Mawr and Mawr as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

