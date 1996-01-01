8. Respiration
Introduction to Cellular Respiration Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The oxygen that we inhale is transported to the aerobic tissues. During aerobic respiration, this oxygen is converted into:
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The process by which a cell utilizes oxygen to produce a maximum of usable energy is termed as:
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, the pyruvate was labeled with radioactive oxygen. Which of the following cells would you expect to have radioactive oxygen?