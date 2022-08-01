in this video, we're going to talk about how aerobic cellular respiration is a Redox reaction. And so, once again, the overall chemical equation for aerobic cellular respiration is a Redox reaction, which recall from our previous lesson videos just means that it involves the transfer of electrons between molecules and recall that way that we can remember. Redox reactions is by remembering Leo the Lion goes Ger and so recall from our previous lesson videos that substances that lose electrons are oxidized, whereas substances that gain electrons are reduced. And so what we'll learn here is that by the very end of the process, aerobic cellular respiration glucose is going to lose electrons, which means that glucose is going to be oxidized. And on the other hand, oxygen gas is going to gain electrons. And so oxygen gas is going to be reduced. And what will learn much later in our courses that oxygen is going to be the final electron except er, meaning that it's going to be the last thing that accepts or gains the electron, so that goes hand in hand with oxygen being reduced. So let's take a look at our example down below at the chemical equation for Arabic cellular respiration. And so notice over here on the left hand side, we're showing you the chemical structure for glucose, and you all should know that glucose is chemical formula is C six h 12 06 And so you should be able to recognize C six h 12 06 as the chemical formula for glucose and so Arabic cellular respiration is going to take glucose as well as oxygen gas. More specifically, six molecules of oxygen gas. And it's going to convert the glucose and the six molecules of oxygen gas into six molecules of carbon dioxide gas, six molecules of water and ah, whole bunch of a teepee somewhere between 30 to 38 80 p. And really, once again, making lots and lots of 80 p is really the main point of Arabic. Cellular respiration is to make lots and lots of 80 p, so basically what it does is it breaks down foods such as sugars like the mono sack ride, glucose using oxygen, and when it breaks down that glucose those foods, it is able to form lots and lots and lots of ATP, and it also makes again carbon dioxide and water as a byproduct. Now what you'll notice here is that the glucose molecule is going to be losing electrons during this process, so the glucose molecule is going to be oxidized and all of those electrons are gonna be used to generate a teepee. And also the oxygen gas molecule here is going to be gaining. The electrons will learn later in our course that oxygen is the final Elektronik sector that gains the electrons. And because it's gaining the electrons, oxygen gas is going to be reduced and ultimately converted into water. And so this year is a chemical reaction that you all should be very familiar with and be able to recognize for your exams, since professors tend to want their students to be very familiar with this overall chemical equation for Arabic cellular respiration. And so this year concludes our introduction to how aerobic cellular respiration is a Redox reaction, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. And we'll also continue to learn Maura Maura about aerobic cellular respiration as we move forward as well. So I'll see you all in our next video

