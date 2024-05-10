8. Respiration
Introduction to Cellular Respiration
Which one of the following molecules is a by-product of cellular respiration?
a) Water.
b) Glucose.
c) Pyruvate.
d) Oxygen.
e) ADP.
Which of the summary statements below describes the results of the following reaction?
C6H12O6 + 6 O2 → 6 CO2 + 6 H2O + Energy
a) C6H12O6 is oxidized and O2 is reduced.
b) O2 is oxidized and H2O is reduced.
c) CO2 is reduced and O2 is oxidized.
d) O2 is reduced and CO2 is oxidized.
Based on the map of cellular respiration, why do we need to breathe in oxygen?
a) Oxygen is the final electron acceptor for lactic acid fermentation.
b) Oxygen is the final electron acceptor for alcohol fermentation.
c) Oxygen is the final electron acceptor for aerobic cellular respiration.
d) Oxygen is not important for the purposes of cellular respiration.