in this video, we're going to introduce our map of the lesson on cellular respiration, which is this image down below right here. And so once again, you can use this image as a map for our lesson. And so the way that we're going to explore this map is by starting at the top and then following the left most branches first, and we'll cover the branches from left to right as we go. And then after we explore the left, most branches will start to explore the right branches and follow these pathways here. And so what you'll see from this map of the lesson is that cellular respiration could take place with oxygen, otherwise known as aerobic respiration, where oxygen is going to act as the final electron except ER and we already know from our previous lesson videos that the four stages of aerobic cellular respiration are. Glen Collis is Pirated oxidation, the Krebs cycle and the electron transport chain and Kenya's Moses. And so we'll learn that the whole purpose of aerobic cellular respiration is to make lots and lots of a TP for the cell or make lots and lots of energy for the cell and that energy. What we'll learn is that it could be made in two different ways. It could be made via substrate level, foster relation and glide. Collis is and in the Krebs cycle, and it could be made via oxidative foster relation in the electron transport chain in Kenya's Moses. And so, once again, after we explore aerobic cellular respiration in the presence of oxygen, then we'll zoom out and start to explore the right branches. Cellular respiration in the absence of oxygen without oxygen being present. And we'll learn that, like Collis is's actually, um, a process that can occur without oxygen. And then we'll talk about anaerobic respiration or fermentation and how anaerobic respiration is going to have some alternative final electron except, er, other than oxygen. It's not going to be oxygen. And then we'll talk about two different types of fermentation. Lactic acid fermentation and alcohol fermentation. And so, once again, this image here represents the map of our lesson moving forward, and so you can refer back to this map here to make predictions about what topics we're going to be covering next and where we are within our lesson before we transition toe other parts of our lesson. And so this year concludes our introduction to our map of lesson of cellular respiration, and we'll be able to get started by talking Mawr and Maura about aerobic cellular respiration, specifically the processes that involves substrate level foster relation and oxidative foster relation. So we'll talk about that next, and I'll see you all in our next video.

