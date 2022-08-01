There are many different types of sensory receptors, so let's go through some of the categories. Mechanic receptors or mechanical receptors are like physical receptors. They will respond thio physical stimuli like pressure and physical distortion. So if I smash my finger the sensory receptors that air picking up that information and sending it to my brain, our mechanic receptors now thermal receptors respond to changes in temperature. They are temperature receptors if you want to think of them that way. Appropriate scepters. Kind of a weird group of sensory receptors. They actually respond to position and physical movement in the skeletal muscles and joints, and they're gonna play a role in helping to maintain balance and body posture. No susceptible, sometimes called pain receptors, respond to tissue damage and will potentially lead to pain perception, but not necessarily now, chemo receptors respond to various chemical stimuli, and this can come in a wide variety of forms, from the chemo receptors in our nose, responsible for our sense of smell to receptors. That sense Kapsis in which is the you know, chemical in hot peppers that gives you that burning sensation. Now photo receptors will actually respond. Thio light or photons, hence their name. And you can see two examples of photo receptors behind me. These air the photo receptors found in our eyes, rods and cones. And we'll talk more about these in just a little bit. And over here you can see some electro receptors in these fish these air receptors that respond to electric field. So you can see here that, uh, the organisms use this to pick up on other organisms in their area because our bodies are electrically conductive. So here this organism is going to sense the distortion in the electric field due to this other creature and therefore sense its presence. Whereas an object like a rock, for example, uh, isn't going, uh, to conduct that. And so it's, you know, not going to be alerted like it would if it picked up another organism in its area. And there's also magneto receptors, which, you know, like electro receptors, respond to electric fields. These magneto receptors respond to magnetic fields. Now let's actually go ahead and flip the page and take a look at a specific type of sensory receptor

