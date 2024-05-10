46. Sensory Systems
Sensory System
46. Sensory Systems
Sensory System
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Showing 9 of 9 videos
Additional 36 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 54 of 54 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Although we often assume that our sense organs are reporting a complete picture of the world to our brains, in fact the world is full of stimuli (very low frequency sound, cosmic rays, electrical fields, etc.) that our sense organs cannot detect. This situation is best characterized as a failure of our sense organs to do what to these stimuli?
313
views
Multiple Choice
You look all over for your glasses and then find them pushed back onto your forehead. This error could be attributed to __________.
320
views
Multiple Choice
A fish detects vibrations in the water around it by means of its lateral lines, rows of sensory receptors along each side of the body. Based on what you know about sensory receptors, the lateral line receptors are probably which of the following?
723
views
Multiple Choice
If we wait too long between meals, our blood glucose levels drop. Which receptors will respond to this decrease in blood glucose?
336
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following classes of sensory receptors consists of neurons with naked dendrites?
309
views
Multiple Choice
Organs in the inner ear of mammals are the cochlea, semicircular canals, and vestibule. Match them to their functions.
573
views
Multiple Choice
If the basilar membranes in the ears were equal in width and flexibility along their length, how would this affect a person's sense of hearing?
554
views
Multiple Choice
Compound eyes are advantageous for small prey species to detect a potential predator because __________.
415
views
Multiple Choice
Difficulty in distinguishing red from green is most likely due to a defect in which cells?
298
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following occurs when you move from a bright area into a darkened room?
264
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following choices is the correct order of the neural pathways that light travels after hitting the retina?
658
views
Multiple Choice
Correct focusing of the image on the retina in humans is achieved by changing the __________.
279
views
Multiple Choice
The body uses the vitamin A precursors from some foods to make a substance called retinal, which __________.
348
views
Multiple Choice
When you move an object from 15 inches in front of your eyes to 10 inches in front of your eyes, the lenses __________.
265
views
Multiple Choice
Some sensory processing occurs within the retina of the vertebrate eye. In one type of retinal processing, a horizontal cell that receives input from a stimulated rod or cone then inhibits surrounding photoreceptors and bipolar cells. This type of processing is called __________.
272
views
Multiple Choice
Incapacitating the muscles of a mammalian eye would result in an inability __________.
261
views
Multiple Choice
A baby is born with the normal number and distribution of rods but no cones. What would we expect the baby to be?
275
views
Multiple Choice
Taste and smell are two distinct senses in animals living in terrestrial environments. Animals living in aquatic environments, however, have no distinction between taste and smell. Which response might explain this difference?
696
views
Textbook Question
Which sensory receptor—category pair is correct? (A)hair cell—nociceptor (B)snake pit organ—mechanoreceptor (C)taste receptor—chemoreceptor (D)olfactory receptor—electromagnetic receptor
677
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following sensory receptors is incorrectly paired with its category? a. hair cell—mechanoreceptor b. snake pit organ—thermoreceptor c. taste receptor—chemoreceptor d. olfactory receptor—electromagnetic receptor
896
views
Textbook Question
The middle ear converts a. air pressure waves to fluid pressure waves. b. air pressure waves to nerve impulses. c. fluid pressure waves to nerve impulses. d. pressure waves to hair cell movements.
794
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following sensory receptors is incorrectly paired with its category? a. hair cell . . . mechanoreceptor b. taste receptor . . . chemoreceptor c. rod . . . electromagnetic receptor d. olfactory receptor . . . electromagnetic receptor
519
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following are not known to be present in human skin? a. thermoreceptors b. electromagnetic receptors c. pressure receptors d. pain receptors
538
views
Textbook Question
The human brain differentiates tastes from smells because action potentials for the two sensations differ in (A)magnitude and shape. (B)threshold potential. (C)where they are received in the brain. (D)how long they take to reach the brain.
818
views
Textbook Question
Which sensory distinction is not encoded by a difference in neuron identity? a. white and red b. red and green c. loud and faint d. salty and sweet
359
views
Textbook Question
What do the receptor cells in the lateral line system along the sides of a shark and the cochlea of your ear have in common? a. They use hair cells to sense sound or pressure waves. b. They are organs of equilibrium. c. They use electromagnetic receptors to sense pressure waves in fluid. d. They use granules that signal a change in position and stimulate their receptor cells.
558
views
Textbook Question
The transduction of sound waves into action potentials occurs a. in the tectorial membrane as it is stimulated by hair cells. b. when hair cells are bent against the tectorial membrane, causing them to depolarize and release neurotransmitter that stimulates sensory neurons. c. as the basilar membrane vibrates at different frequencies in response to the varying volume of sounds. d. within the middle ear as the vibrations are amplified by the malleus, incus, and stapes.
1061
views
Textbook Question
If you look away from this book and focus your eyes on a distant object, the eye muscles _________ and the lenses _________ to focus images on the retinas. a. relax . . . flatten b. relax . . . become more rounded c. contract . . . flatten d. contract . . . become more rounded
285
views
Textbook Question
Eighty-year-old Mr. Johnson was becoming slightly deaf. To test his hearing, his doctor held a vibrating tuning fork tightly against the back of Mr. Johnson's skull. This sent vibrations through the bones of the skull, setting the fluid in the cochlea in motion. Mr. Johnson could hear the tuning fork this way, but not when it was held away from the skull a few inches from his ear. The problem was probably in the _________ . (Explain your answer.) a. auditory nerve leading to the brain b. hair cells in the cochlea c. bones of the middle ear d. fluid of the cochlea
324
views
Textbook Question
When you first sit down to read in a coffee shop, the surroundings seem very loud. Yet after a few minutes reading you realize you hardly notice the noise at all. Why is that?
288
views
Textbook Question
Hold your right eye closed. With your left eye, look at the + in the image below. Starting from about two feet away, slowly bring your head closer while looking at the +. What happens to the dot when you get close to the image? What property of the eye's structure does this exercise demonstrate?
271
views
Textbook Question
Construct a graph in which membrane potential is on the y axis and time is on the x axis. Then draw the action potentials that occur when a bitter flavor is absent, followed by the action potentials that result when a person tastes a bitter flavor.
300
views
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING We know that sea turtle hatchlings use Earth's magnetic field to navigate. Do they also use light cues from the moon to get from the sand to the ocean waves? Outline an experiment to answer this question.
286
views
Showing 46 of 46 practice