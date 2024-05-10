Sensory System

Skip to main content
46. Sensory Systems
46. Sensory Systems

Eighty-year-old Mr. Johnson was becoming slightly deaf. To test his hearing, his doctor held a vibrating tuning fork tightly against the back of Mr. Johnson's skull. This sent vibrations through the bones of the skull, setting the fluid in the cochlea in motion. Mr. Johnson could hear the tuning fork this way, but not when it was held away from the skull a few inches from his ear. The problem was probably in the _________ . (Explain your answer.) a. auditory nerve leading to the brain b. hair cells in the cochlea c. bones of the middle ear d. fluid of the cochlea
