hair cells or sensory receptors used by the auditory and vestibular systems. And they'll actually respond to physical stimulation, which will result in the opening of ion channels. So surprising as it might sound the sensory receptors responsible for your perception of sound, you know your ability to here are actually responding to physical stimulation. Now the reason they're called hair cells is because they have these hair like projections called stereo cilia that come off of the hair cells and are actually what will be physically manipulated in order to open those ion channels, which will result in a change in membrane potential. Now, when thes stereo cilia are bent, there's actually ion channels located near their base that get pulled open due to the bending. So here, picture a stereo. Cilia like this, and if it gets bent over, this is actually going to pull open this Iron Channel and allow some ions to go through. Now, if we really heavily pull open our stereo cilia drawing three arrows, Thio sort of represent strong force, pulling it that way that's actually going to lead to Maura Ions. Getting through It's going to cause a greater deep polarization, so the actual bending will. The grading of the bending will result in the grading of the potential in the membrane. Now, a cool way in which these hair cells air used is actually in something called a status ist. And this is like a balanced sensory receptor that, uh, for example, marine invertebrates used in order to get a sense of gravity. I mean, you know, the oceans kind of hard to tell up and down without gravity, so this is a way for them to sense gravity. So this status ist, um, has this sac like structure that you see here, and it's gonna be surrounded by hair cells. See all of these dudes in here hair cells and you can see they have all these little projections coming off of them. Those air, their stereo still stereo cilia. Now, inside this sack of hair cells is what's called Statoil with or stata lifts these air crystals that will touch the hair cells to stimulate them. So you can see here we have our stat, Elif, and this status life is going to sink due to gravity. And wherever it touches the hair cells, that's going to cause, uh, stimulation that's going to be transducer in that signal will be sent and allow the organism to know. Okay, that weighs down. That's where the gravity's pulling status with in my status ist of course, the you know, these organisms don't even know they have status ists. But you get the idea now, another cool way that organisms use hair cells is in what's called the lateral line system. This is something that, uh, some fish have and also amphibians that allow them to detect movements in water. And you can see here the lateral line system has this canal that lets water in, and there are hair cells located in here. You can see a zoomed in version here, and actually these hair cells will have basically a big dome over it known as a coupla. You really need to worry about that. The point is, water moving through these channels can lead to the stimulation of these hair cells, and this will result in these organisms being able to tell where the water is moving around them and therefore have some idea of where you know an organism, for example, is relative to them. With that, let's actually go ahead and flip the page

