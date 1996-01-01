49–52. Cartesian-to-polar coordinates Convert the following equations to polar coordinates.
(x - 1)² + y² = 1
49–52. Cartesian-to-polar coordinates Convert the following equations to polar coordinates.
(x - 1)² + y² = 1
49–52. Cartesian-to-polar coordinates Convert the following equations to polar coordinates.
y = 3
49–52. Cartesian-to-polar coordinates Convert the following equations to polar coordinates.
y = x²
37–48. Polar-to-Cartesian coordinates Convert the following equations to Cartesian coordinates. Describe the resulting curve.
r = 6 cos θ + 8 sin θ
37–48. Polar-to-Cartesian coordinates Convert the following equations to Cartesian coordinates. Describe the resulting curve.
r = 3 csc θ
37–48. Polar-to-Cartesian coordinates Convert the following equations to Cartesian coordinates. Describe the resulting curve.
r cos θ = -4
31–36. Converting coordinates Express the following Cartesian coordinates in polar coordinates in at least two different ways.
(-4, 4√3)
25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.
(4, 5π)
25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.
(2, 7π/4)
25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.
(1, 2π/3)
Write the equations that are used to express a point with polar coordinates (r, θ) in Cartesian coordinates.
What is the polar equation of the horizontal line y = 5?
Given three polar coordinate representations for the origin.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The polar coordinates (3, -3π/4) and (-3, π/4) describe the same point in the plane.
Cartesian lemniscate Find the equation in Cartesian coordinates of the lemniscate r² = a² cos 2θ, where a is a real number.