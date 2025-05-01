When the length L of a clock pendulum is held constant by controlling its temperature, the pendulum’s period T depends on the acceleration of gravity g. The period will therefore vary slightly as the clock is moved from place to place on Earth’s surface, depending on the change in g. By keeping track of ΔT, we can estimate the variation in g from the equation T = 2π(L/g)¹/² that relates T, g, and L.





b. If g increases, will T increase or decrease? Will a pendulum clock speed up or slow down? Explain.