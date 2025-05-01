Roots (Zeros)
Show that the functions in Exercises 19–26 have exactly one zero in the given interval.
r(θ) = 2θ − cos²θ + √2, (−∞, ∞)
Finding Functions from Derivatives
Suppose that f(−1) = 3 and that f'(x) = 0 for all x. Must f(x) = 3 for all x? Give reasons for your answer.
Suppose that f'(x) = 2x for all x. Find f(2) if
a. f(0) = 0
Suppose that f'(x) = 2x for all x. Find f(2) if
b. f(1) = 0
In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.
a. y′ = x
b. y′ = x²
a. y′ = −1 / x²
a. y' = 1 / 2√x
c. y' = sin (2t) + cos (t/2)
In Exercises 37–40, find the function with the given derivative whose graph passes through the point P.
f'(x) = 2x − 1, P(0,0)
Finding Position from Velocity or Acceleration
Exercises 41–44 give the velocity v = ds/dt and initial position of an object moving along a coordinate line. Find the object’s position at time t.
v = 9.8t + 5, s(0) = 10
v = sin πt, s(0) = 0
Exercises 45–48 give the acceleration a=d²s/dt², initial velocity, and initial position of an object moving on a coordinate line. Find the object’s position at time t.
a = 32, v(0) = 20, s(0) = 5
a = 9.8, v(0) = −3, s(0) = 0
Tolerance The height and radius of a right circular cylinder are equal, so the cylinder’s volume is V = πh³. The volume is to be calculated with an error of no more than 1% of the true value. Find approximately the greatest error that can be tolerated in the measurement of h, expressed as a percentage of h.