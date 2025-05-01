In Exercises 53 and 54, find dr/ds.
2rs - r - s + s² = -3
In Exercises 43–50, find by implicit differentiation.
√xy = 1
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x²(x – y)² = x² – y²
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
xy = cot(xy)
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x⁴ + sin y = x³y²
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x cos(2x + 3y) = y sin x
Find dr/dθ in Exercises 15–18.
r – 2√θ = (3/2)θ²/³ + (4/3)θ³/⁴
Second Derivatives
In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.
x²/³ + y²/³ = 1
In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.
y² – 2x = 1 – 2y
In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.
2√y = x – y
In Exercises 29 and 30, find the slope of the curve at the given points.
y² + x² = y⁴ – 2x at (–2,1) and (–2,–1)
Slopes, Tangent Lines, and Normal Lines
In Exercises 31–40, verify that the given point is on the curve and find the lines that are (a) tangent and (b) normal to the curve at the given point.
x²y² = 9, (–1,3)
In Exercises 31–40, verify that the given point is on the curve and find the lines that are (a) tangent and (b) normal to the curve at the given point.
y = 2 sin(πx – y), (1,0)
The eight curve Find the slopes of the curve y⁴ = y² – x² at the two points shown here.
The folium of Descartes (See Figure 3.27)
b. At what point other than the origin does the folium have a horizontal tangent line?