Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dy/dx = 2x − 7, y(2) = 0
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dy/dx = 2x − 7, y(2) = 0
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dy/dx = 1/x² + x, x > 0; y(2) = 1
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dy/dx = 3x⁻²ᐟ³, y(−1) = −5
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
ds/dt = 1 + cos t, s(0) = 4
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dr/dθ = −π sin (πθ), r(0) = 0
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dv/dt = (1/2)sec t tan t, v(0) = 1
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
d³y/dx³ = 6; y″(0) = −8, y′(0) = 0, y(0) = 5
Initial Value Problems
Find the curve y = f(x) in the xy-plane that passes through the point (9,4) and whose slope at each point is 3√x.
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 87 and 88.
87. dy/dx = 1 + 1/x, y(1) = 3
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 87 and 88.
88. d²y/dx² = sec²x, y(0)=0 and y'(0)=1
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 55–58.
55. dy/dt = e^t sin(e^t − 2),y(ln 2) = 0
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 55–58.
57. d²y/dx² = 2e^(−x),y(0) = 1,y′(0) = 0
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
d²y/dx² = 2 − 6x; y′(0) = 4, y(0) = 1
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
d²r/dt² = 2/t³; dr/dt|ₜ ₌ ₁ =1, r(1) = 1
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 53–56 for y as a function of x.
√(x² - 9) (dy/dx) = 1, where x > 3, y(5) = ln 3