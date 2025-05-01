Spooky Company is preparing its Statement of Cash Flows and gathered the following information:

Since the previous year:the cash account increased by \$35,000, land increased by \$40,000, Equipment decreased by \$15,000, Accumulated Depreciation – Equipment increased by \$6,000, and Bonds Payable increased by \(100,000 Depreciation expense for Equipment totaled \)16,000. Equipment with a purchase price of \$15,000 was sold for a \(2,000 gain. Spooky loaned \)24,000 to Witch Company signing a long-term note receivable. Spooky declared and paid dividends of \$32,000. Net income was \$420,000.

What is Spooky Company's net cash flow from investing activities?