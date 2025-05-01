Multiple Choice
The cash received from the sale of factory equipment no longer in use would be reported in the cash flow statement as an:
The purchase of merchandise for resale
Sale of a piece of land no longer used in retail
Payment of a note payable
Issuance of common stock
The cash received from the sale of factory equipment no longer in use would be reported in the cash flow statement as an:
Spooky Company is preparing its Statement of Cash Flows and gathered the following information:
What is Spooky Company's net cash flow from investing activities?